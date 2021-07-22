Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beaver Center Road in Conneaut Township, Crawford County to Be Closed for Roadwork

​Beaver Center Road (Route 4001) will be closed to through traffic in Conneaut Township, Crawford County from August 2 to September 10, 2021.

The closure is necessary in order for a pipe under the roadway to be replace with a hybrid box culvert. The work will be done between the intersection with Lester Road and the intersection with Carpenter Road near the village of Steamburg.

A detour will be posted using Route 198, Turkey Track Road (Route 4006), and Conneautville Road (Route 4003).  

The work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Crawford County maintenance facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

