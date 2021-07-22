Injury and Compliance Platform InjureFree Technology Expands with Creation of American Sports Insurance Services
Market Expansion Helps Sports Organizations Manage Costs & Modernize Sports Insurance
By leveraging the proactive approach organizations have with InjureFree, Amsis reduces claim frequency and streamlines claim reporting by aggregating data”SOLANA BEACH, CA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially launching their newest project and partnership today, sports injury and management platform InjureFree announces the addition of American Sports Insurance Services (Amsis), to build upon their mission of advancing athlete health and safety nationwide. Key in this rollout is that all Amsis clients will have access to the InjureFree system available to them, increasing opportunities for organizations to harness the power of tracking both compliance and injury incidents in real-time. These insights give teams and organizations greater capability to develop insurance programs that cater to their unique needs, significantly impacting the cost of insurance for a sports organization and its families.
After ten years working to create safe playing environments for all athletes - with a streamlined risk management solution that ensures all pre-season compliance requirements are submitted for athletes, coaches’ education and background checks are completed, and in-season Return-to-Play protocols are documented - the team at InjureFree is making additional strides to positively impact the increasingly difficult financial component of organized sports.
“The last year, we spent substantial time considering what organized sports administrators’ biggest challenges are - including the impact of COVID-19 on sports. We listened and learned, and we understand that their work extends beyond budgets, compliance, documentation, and reporting,” says Ashley Goodrich, InjureFree VP of Operations. “The responsibility of these individuals has now expanded to understanding local health protocols, knowing the differences between background screening services, and providing efficient digital solutions for their membership. With this addition to InjureFree, it amplifies our software as a total risk management program for administrators, providing them the opportunity to leverage information when making proactive safety decisions for their athletes and families.”
Along with partners industry-wide, InjureFree has been setting the gold-standard for sports risk management, and is a trusted partner for large NGBs, state-level associations, local clubs, and schools. Parents, athletic trainers, and organizational administrators with a myriad of teams - from recreational to professional - tout InjureFree’s simplistic interface for reporting injury incidents, while medical advisory committees and insurance providers access the robust dashboards aggregated in real-time.
Through synching with InjureFree, Amsis clients can now capitalize on the insurance efficiencies built into the digital risk management platform. Amsis was created with the flexibility to operate independently, or pair with the InjureFree technology to maximize insurance cost savings for its clients in the sports market.
“By leveraging the proactive approach organizations have with InjureFree, Amsis reduces claim frequency and streamlines claim reporting by aggregating data. Our analysis allows us to make relevant, effective, and informed risk management decisions in real-time,” says Nate Dalena, Amsis VP of Business Development. “The integration saves substantial time throughout the claims process, as InjureFree automates the risk management requirements for our clients.”
The pairing of InjureFree’s digital risk management platform and Amsis’s risk management program brings the insurance conversation forward-thinking for organizations and clients, and creates a process of continuous quality improvement for all sports organizations and events.
