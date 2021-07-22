Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Speakers Association Honors 2021 Inductees to Speaker Hall of Fame & Cavett Award Recipient Dr. John B. Molidor

Each honoree has personally demonstrated the dedication and passion that is woven into their messages. They inspire others and help change lives for the better.”
— NSA Board Chair Mike Staver, CSP
TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Speakers Association® (NSA) inducted six professional speakers into its prestigious Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE) Speaker Hall of Fame, commending excellence in professional speaking. During the July 10-12 annual conference (#INFLUENCE21) in Las Vegas, NV, NSA also announced the 2021 recipient of The NSA Cavett Award, John B. Molidor, PhD, CSP. This honor is bestowed on select NSA members who have captivated audiences for decades.

The Speaker Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to recognize professional speakers who are masters of their craft and are top ranked by their peers. The 2021 inductees include:

• Ross Bernstein, CSP, CPAE
• Laurie Guest, CSP, CPAE
• Phil M Jones, CSP, CPAE
• Anna Liotta, CSP, CPAE
• Sam Silverstein, CSP, CPAE
• Mark Eaton, CSP, CPAE (January 24, 1957 – May 28, 2021)

“NSA is thrilled to honor our Cavett Award recipient and our new inductees into the Speaker Hall of Fame,” said NSA Board Chair Mike Staver, CSP. “Each honoree has personally demonstrated the dedication and passion that is woven into their messages. They inspire others and help change lives for the better.”

The 2021 Cavett Award winner is neuroscience and psychology enthusiast John B. Molidor, PhD, CSP. The Cavett Award was established in 1973 by Co-Founder Cavett Robert, CSP, CPAE. Robert was well-known for his humility, team-oriented style, and passion for public speaking.
As a professor of psychiatry, Molidor is most interested in understanding and modifying the behavior of others - both in a Crazy Good and Crazy Bad way. Through his work at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine (and its affiliated teaching hospitals), he has assisted other organizations in designing comprehensive interviewing and selection processes to choose the top individuals for maximum fit, productivity, and mutual benefit. Dr. Molidor has been a member of NSA for more than 30 years, previously served as the NSA Board President, and is the current President of the Global Speakers Federation.
“Members like Dr. Molidor represent the best of the business and art of speaking,” Staver said. “We salute all of our honorees.”

About the National Speakers Association
The National Speakers Association (NSA) provides resources, education, and community to help professional speakers build better businesses and become better speakers. NSA, founded in 1973, is comprised of more than 2,500 members whose skills, expertise, and experience power the most recognized and respected professional speaking organization in the industry. NSA also has active local chapters, offers student scholarships, and coordinates industry-leading events for professional speakers.

