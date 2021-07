The National Speakers Association (NSA) Certifies 53 Speaking Professionals

NSA Logo CSP Class of 2020 CSP Class of 2021

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Speakers Association(NSA), the leading organization for the professional speaking industry, is proud to announce 26 professional speakers have earned the CSP® (Certified Speaking Professional™) designation in 2021 and 27 professional speakers earned the CSP designation in 2020.Established in 1980, the CSP is the speaking profession’s international measure of speaking experience and skill. Only about 17 percent of the speakers worldwide hold this professional designation.The CSP designation is conferred by NSA on accomplished professional speakers who have earned it by meeting strict criteria. CSPs must document a proven track record of speaking experience and expertise, as well as a commitment to ongoing education, outstanding client service, and ethical behavior. Due to the prior year’s annual conference ( INFLUENCE ) being held virtually, NSA honored both the 2020 and 2021 CSP recipients during a ceremony at the conference this year on July 10-12, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.“The CSP is the highest earned designation that can be achieved by a member of the National Speakers Association or Global Speakers Federation member associations,” said the NSA Board Chair Mike Staver, CSP. “I’m incredibly proud of all the current and past recipients. Earning the CSP is no small task. To achieve this designation, the professional speaker must show documented proficiency over a minimum of five years, must receive positive evaluations from their clients, and must be evaluated and affirmed through a peer-review process. When meeting professionals wish to hire a speaker with a high-level of expertise and competency, superior speaking ability, and a proven track record of professionalism and success, they can rely on those who hold the Certified Speaking Professional designation to deliver.”Introducing the 2021 Class of Certified Speaking Professionals:Gwen Acton, CSPLorri Allen, CSPRyan Avery, CSPKatherine Eitel Belt, CSPSheryl Bindelglass, CSPLeigh Brown, CSPRichard Bryan, CSPCarolina Caro, CSPCourtney Clark, CSPAmy Climer, PhD, CSPLou Diamond, CSPOmékongo Dibinga, PhD, CSPMelisa Galasso, CSPDon Gilman, CSPL. Lavon Gray, PhD, CSPValerie Grubb, CSPTyler Hayden, CSPKelli Hildebrand, CSPSpencer Horn, CSPMatthew Johnson, CSPJeffrey Kortes, CSPRick Lozano, CSPAnnie Meehan, CSPMark Schulman, CSPCarl Seidman, CSPTracy Spears, CSPIntroducing the 2020 Class of Certified Speaking Professionals:Traci Brown, CSPApril Callis Birchmeier, CSPMaria Church, PhD, CSPJohn Edwards, CSPDarren Ford, CSPMike Foster, CSPFelipe Gomez, CSPMerle Heckman, EdD, CSPJohn Iannarelli, CSPRyan Jenkins, CSPSamuel Jones, PhD, CSPAlan Mallory, CSPMichaela Merk, PhD, CSPJustin Patton, CSPJennifer Pharr Davis, CSPBob Phibbs, CSPMarc Pitman, CSPMichel Poulaert, CSPBrett Pyle, CSPPaul Reilly, CSPDavid Rendall, CSPRolf Schmiel, CSPAllison Shapira, CSPCara Silletto, CSPJan Spence, CSPMona Vogele, CSPCynthia Zhai, CSPFor more information on the CSP designation, please call NSA headquarters at (480) 968-2552, or visit our website at www.NSAspeaker.org About the National Speakers Association The National Speakers Association (NSA) provides resources, education, and community to help professional speakers build better businesses and become better speakers. NSA, founded in 1973, is comprised of more than 2,500 members whose skills, expertise, and experience power the most recognized and respected professional speaking organization in the industry. NSA also has active local chapters, offers student scholarships, and coordinates industry-leading events for professional speakers.

