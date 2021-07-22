The National Speakers Association (NSA) Certifies 53 Speaking Professionals
When meeting professionals wish to hire a speaker with a high-level of expertise & competency and a proven track record of professionalism & success, they can rely on those who have their CSP.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Speakers Association® (NSA), the leading organization for the professional speaking industry, is proud to announce 26 professional speakers have earned the CSP® (Certified Speaking Professional™) designation in 2021 and 27 professional speakers earned the CSP designation in 2020.
Established in 1980, the CSP is the speaking profession’s international measure of speaking experience and skill. Only about 17 percent of the speakers worldwide hold this professional designation.
The CSP designation is conferred by NSA on accomplished professional speakers who have earned it by meeting strict criteria. CSPs must document a proven track record of speaking experience and expertise, as well as a commitment to ongoing education, outstanding client service, and ethical behavior. Due to the prior year’s annual conference (INFLUENCE) being held virtually, NSA honored both the 2020 and 2021 CSP recipients during a ceremony at the conference this year on July 10-12, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“The CSP is the highest earned designation that can be achieved by a member of the National Speakers Association or Global Speakers Federation member associations,” said the NSA Board Chair Mike Staver, CSP. “I’m incredibly proud of all the current and past recipients. Earning the CSP is no small task. To achieve this designation, the professional speaker must show documented proficiency over a minimum of five years, must receive positive evaluations from their clients, and must be evaluated and affirmed through a peer-review process. When meeting professionals wish to hire a speaker with a high-level of expertise and competency, superior speaking ability, and a proven track record of professionalism and success, they can rely on those who hold the Certified Speaking Professional designation to deliver.”
Introducing the 2021 Class of Certified Speaking Professionals:
Gwen Acton, CSP
Lorri Allen, CSP
Ryan Avery, CSP
Katherine Eitel Belt, CSP
Sheryl Bindelglass, CSP
Leigh Brown, CSP
Richard Bryan, CSP
Carolina Caro, CSP
Courtney Clark, CSP
Amy Climer, PhD, CSP
Lou Diamond, CSP
Omékongo Dibinga, PhD, CSP
Melisa Galasso, CSP
Don Gilman, CSP
L. Lavon Gray, PhD, CSP
Valerie Grubb, CSP
Tyler Hayden, CSP
Kelli Hildebrand, CSP
Spencer Horn, CSP
Matthew Johnson, CSP
Jeffrey Kortes, CSP
Rick Lozano, CSP
Annie Meehan, CSP
Mark Schulman, CSP
Carl Seidman, CSP
Tracy Spears, CSP
Introducing the 2020 Class of Certified Speaking Professionals:
Traci Brown, CSP
April Callis Birchmeier, CSP
Maria Church, PhD, CSP
John Edwards, CSP
Darren Ford, CSP
Mike Foster, CSP
Felipe Gomez, CSP
Merle Heckman, EdD, CSP
John Iannarelli, CSP
Ryan Jenkins, CSP
Samuel Jones, PhD, CSP
Alan Mallory, CSP
Michaela Merk, PhD, CSP
Justin Patton, CSP
Jennifer Pharr Davis, CSP
Bob Phibbs, CSP
Marc Pitman, CSP
Michel Poulaert, CSP
Brett Pyle, CSP
Paul Reilly, CSP
David Rendall, CSP
Rolf Schmiel, CSP
Allison Shapira, CSP
Cara Silletto, CSP
Jan Spence, CSP
Mona Vogele, CSP
Cynthia Zhai, CSP
