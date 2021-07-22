General Data Introduces New Jet-Kote™ Line of Stock Digital Inkjet Print Receptive Materials

David Gustafson, Marketing Manager For General Data’s Coated Products Division, stands with two coated rolls of Jet-Kote™ inkjet print-receptive material at General Data’s coating facility in Cincinnati, OH.

Jet-Kote™ products enable customers to capitalize on their investment in digital inkjet printing technology

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Data Company, Inc., (www.general-data.com) a leading manufacturer and provider of labeling, coating, barcode identification, data management and equipment service products and solutions, has introduced a new line of in-stock, quick ship pressure-sensitive digital inkjet print receptive materials for the fast-growing digital color inkjet printed label market.

The new line of inkjet print-receptive materials is under General Data’s Jet-Kote™ brand, and include both paper and film facestocks in matte, satin, semi-gloss and high gloss finishes. They feature excellent print quality and resistance to environmental conditions and give both converters and end users the versatility to produce high quality full color labels in shorter runs for a variety of labeling applications, including BS5609-certified GHS chemical drum labeling, product labeling, marketing and promotions, and more.

The Jet-Kote product line features low minimum order quantities, which give label converters more flexibility for selecting which jobs to run on their digital inkjet presses. In addition, as they are stocked products they can be configured and shipped quickly. They have been tested with most dye and pigment-based inkjet label printers and inline inkjet printers for commercial presses.

“The demand for digitally-printed labels continues to grow, due in large part to advancements in inkjet printing technology and the need for the flexibility of shorter press runs that are cost-effective and still deliver outstanding print quality,” said David Gustafson, Marketing Manager at General Data’s Coated Products Division. “Our Jet-Kote line fills this need perfectly by providing converters high quality inkjet-printable materials in a variety of different facestock and adhesive formulations with quantities and delivery times that enable them to capitalize on their investment in digital inkjet printing technology.”

Jet-Kote materials are available in 20 inch and 60 inch master rolls. More information and material data sheets are available at www.general-data.com/jet-kote.



About General Data Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Cincinnati OH, General Data’s labeling, coating and packaging products, services and solutions enable companies in diverse industries to streamline operations, improve process visibility, strengthen customer relationships and elevate their brand. General Data has manufacturing, sales and service locations throughout the US.

