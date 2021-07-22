AQRE Home is Shaking Up The Real Estate Market with Their 30-Day Guarantee

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

"AQRE Home is an innovative listing and property management platform that helps landlords,

sellers and real estate agents find amazing buyers and renters, spend less time on property

management, and gain exposure to a new kind of customer" - the cryptocurrency user.

AQRE Home, a real estate website and expert property manager based in Ontario, Georgia, and Wyoming,

made waves in the real estate world by announcing its official launch, scheduled for July 23, 2021. To

celebrate, AQRE Home is offering a 30-Day Guarantee for the next 30 days - they will sell or lease the

properties within 30 days of listing, or it’s free.

AQRE Home is a subsidiary of Chelle Service Capital, specialists in combining cryptocurrency with modern

real estate and investing technologies. With AQRE Home, the company is on a mission to help landlords,

sellers and real estate agents find amazing buyers and renters, spend less time on property management, and

gain exposure to a new kind of customer - the cryptocurrency user. The enthusiasm surrounding the launch of

AQRE Home is high.

"Did you know that 60 million Americans now own one or more cryptocurrencies? They make millions of

transactions every day - and one of them could be buying your home or paying your rent,” commented Ronice

Harrison, CEO and Founder. “This is an untapped market, and we believe it has real potential in the current real

estate market. So much so, that we are putting our money where our mouth is and offering our 30-Day

Guarantee.”

Experts and insiders agree that North America is crypto-ready, earning a top score of 7.13/10 on the CryptoReady Index. AQRE Home’s connections and technology-first approach to real estate offer exposure to this

market, all while providing a top listing and property management service.

AQRE Home works by offering many industry-leading features such as free listings, the ability to pay and get

paid with US dollars or the cryptocurrency of users’ choice, and property management solutions that make it

easier to take care of your rental properties.

To learn more and take advantage of the 30-day AQRE Guarantee today, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach

out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).