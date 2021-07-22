Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,251 in the last 365 days.

Rehabilitation of Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive

Posted on Jul 22, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin the needed repair of three state routes in central O‘ahu under the Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive Rehabilitation, Vicinity of Weed Circle to H-2 project. The project, which was initially scheduled to begin in early 2021, was delayed by multiple bid protests.

The project was awarded for $23.2 million and will involve the reconstruction of the deeper layers of the pavement (i.e., down to four inches) to create a longer lasting road. Typical repaving replaces the top two inches of pavement.

Construction is planned to begin in August and HDOT will notify the public once an exact start date is confirmed.

Estimated completion for the rehabilitation is expected in Spring 2022.

###

You just read:

Rehabilitation of Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.