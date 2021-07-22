MICHAEL RAPAPORT PARTNERS WITH DISRUPTIVE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS PLATFORM STATHERO MICHAEL RAPAPORT MLB FANTASY CHALLENGES ON STATHERO! Available to download on Apple and Android!

StatHero is partnering with known antagonizer, actor and comedian, Michael Rapaport, to see if fantasy sport fans have what it takes! #BeatRapaport

Everyone thinks they’re the best when it comes to Fantasy Sports, so now they finally have the chance to prove it, come at me on StatHero! #BeatRapaport” — Michael Rapaport

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- StatHero , the explosive upstart in the daily fantasy market is partnering with known antagonizer, actor and comedian, Michael Rapaport , to see if fantasy sport fans have what it takes to take down Michael. StatHero combines the best of fantasy sports and sports betting with a first of its kind fantasy sports platform. StatHero acts as the house posting lineups to play against in head to head fantasy matchups. With their latest partnership, Mr. Rapaport is using his fantasy expertise to create house lineups and daring players to go one-on-one against his fantasy prowess. And there’s more than bragging rights on the line. Players can choose an amount to play for, they beat Michael and they take the money.Michael Rapaport says, “You’ll hear and see me calling out people on my Instagram, doing what I do best. Everyone thinks they’re the best when it comes to Fantasy, so now they finally have the chance to prove it! Download StatHero now and challenge my MLB and PGA lineups, no one can #beatrapaport !”Rapaport comments, “I’m excited to go head to head with fans and other betters who think they know sports better than me or think they can actually beat me. There’s really no BS with Stathero, what you see is what you get. I decided to partner with Stathero because its the first daily fantasy sports book that shows you lineups before the game. With sports betting you’re playing against experts who have more time to do the research on who to put their money on. At Stathero the stakes are much higher and you actually have a chance to win against the house by trying to pick a better lineup. “Founded in 2019 by Jason Jaramillo, StatHero sprang onto the scene offering daily fantasy sports contests the way they were meant to be, one-on-one. At StatHero, players don’t compete against thousands of other lineups, the only competition is the house lineup that players can preview before deciding to play. Finally putting the odds back in favor of the player, putting their fantasy sports knowledge to the test and leaving the luck to the lottery.StatHero’s Jason Jaramillo commented, “I cannot wait for Michael to start challenging our players on StatHero’s DFS Sportsbook. His disruptive personality fits the impact StatHero is bringing to daily fantasy sports. Whether you’re sports betting or playing fantasy sports, players are more vested when you bring in the element of trash talk. Everyone wants a shot to take down their smack talking rival. Michael Rapaport brings the same edge that StatHero brings to fantasy sports and its a perfect way to introduce StatHero's Daily Fantasy Sportsbook to the world.”Rapaport says, “You’ll hear and see me calling out people on my Instagram, doing what I do best. Everyone thinks they’re the best when it comes to Fantasy, so now they finally have the chance to prove it! Download StatHero now and challenge my MLB and PGA lineups now!”StatHero has become a favorite of millennials, those new to fantasy gaming, and longtime fantasy sports fans alike because they don’t have to sink hours of time or season long commitments to get into the fun of fantasy sports.Rapaport adds, “The odds are in your favor, you’d be stupid to not play and win big. These clowns have the advantage if I'm showing my lineup ahead of time, so I dare everyone to come try me. It's also easy to set up your lineups daily, when you’re going against me too, rather than researching for weeks or months in advance.”For Jaramillo, StatHero will stay innovative with more creative plays to come, “It’s important to me to revitalize a fantasy sports industry that is desperate for gameplay innovation. To be able to mimic a true sportsbook, using fantasy sports, gives every player a higher chance to win. StatHero will continue to innovate and give this true alternative to sports betting. No more bad beats. No more experts to worry about. Just YOU vs US. StatHero is the future of sports betting.”About STATHEROCombining the best of fantasy sports and sports gaming, StatHero is a first of its kind daily fantasy sports platform. The company has exploded in growth since founded in 2019 in large part due it’s simple gameplay, low commitment and instant gratification. Stathero allows players to compete against posted lineups across a variety of professional sports and game types including Survivor Pools, DFS SportsBook and coming soon DFS Parlays. Their patent pending gameplay gives players an advantage unlike any other in fantasy sports. It’s truly daily fantasy the way it was meant to be played - one-on-one.

Battle Michael Rapaport on StatHero!