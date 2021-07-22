After a Year of Challenges, Parents, and Students Eager to Get Back To School
Mobile Edge Products Safeguard Valuable Student Tech
The past 18 months have been challenging enough. While we can’t protect against everything life throws our way, we can give students and educators greater confidence as they head back to school.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a challenging 2020-21 year in education, where most schools resorted to remote learning, students, their parents, and even educators are more eager than ever to get back to school and some sense of normalcy. Back-to-school spending is expected to surge by 16% compared to last year, with tech products leading the way.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
As students head back to school, they’ll be bringing with them more tech than ever. They, their parents, and educators need ways to organize, transport, and safeguard all that valuable gear. With an industry-leading selection of stylish and student-friendly protective laptop cases, laptop- and console-ready backpacks, plus a wide variety of messenger bags and protective sleeves, Mobile Edge gives students, parents, and educators’ peace of mind.
“Whether you’re a student or an educator, whether you are in middle school, high school, or college, you need something more than yesteryear’s ‘bookbag.’ You need a protective case or backpack that’s designed for today’s tech and that can stand up to the rigors over everyday use,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “The past 18 months have been challenging enough. While we can’t protect against everything life throws our way, we can give students and educators greater confidence as they head back to school.”
Here are a few of our top recommendations for this back-to-school season:
As its name suggests, our no-nonsense, ergonomically designed, and super lightweight SmartPack Backpack is a “smart” solution for students. It features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. It’s available in eight colors, plus a special edition made from a premium ‘graphite’ nylon for a distinctive, edgy look.
Mobile Edge’s roomy Express Backpack 2.0 is ideal for carrying laptops up to 16 inches with space to spare for books, files, and accessories, as well as an integrated tablet pocket. It’s available in seven colors.
Our all-natural, cotton canvas, environmentally friendly ECO Laptop Messenger laptop bags are popular with busy students, especially commuters. They’re available in black, navy blue, charcoal, and olive. Also for the eco-conscious and made of 80% natural cotton canvas, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks feature a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches and separate sections for accessories and miscellaneous gear.
Roomy and rugged, the Core Gaming Backpack is for more than just gamers. Console-and laptop-ready, with dedicated storage for laptops, controllers, cables, chargers, headsets, and pre-wired for a power bank or external battery, the Core Gaming Backpack has become the “go-bag” of choice for busy students, professionals, gamers, and others.
Made of water-resistant EVA material with reinforced corners, our SlipSuit Sleeves are designed to be carried like a briefcase or slipped into a larger protective case. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit PC laptops and Apple MacBooks.
Running low on power away from school or home is a thing of the past with Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger. Delivering an amazing 85 watts of power, it provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including laptops and gaming consoles—and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are required. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it slips easily into laptop bags or backpacks. For students who need to travel by air to college or university, the Core Power AC USB power bank also meets carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
For other less power-hungry devices, students can rely on the 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank and 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank These slim portable power banks can charge multiple USB devices simultaneously and make great mobile power sources for smartphones, tablets, cameras, headsets, speakers, wearable devices, drones, and more.
A must-have for students with multiple devices, the Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
PAUL JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
+ +1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
SmartPack Backpack by Mobile Edge - Product Review by Brandon Pecharich PromoErrday at Promo Corner