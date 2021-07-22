7 Cinematics Celebrates Daytime Emmy Award Win
THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD, JUST DID; AMERICAN MUSIC SPOTLIGHT NABS DAYTIME EMMY FROM INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTSGREENSBORO, NC, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of broadcasting, nothing’s bigger than an Emmy Award. On Sunday, the independently-produced American Music Spotlight took home the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.
The 30-minute program is the brainchild of 7 Cinematics CEO Vincent Adam Paul, who now has four Emmy Awards on his shelf.
“I’m sitting here stunned,” Paul said from his house in the western North Carolina mountains, immediately after learning of his big win. “I was just chilling on the couch with some pistachios and a Diet Dr. Pepper, and when I hit refresh on the Emmy site the 7 Cinematics logo appeared on the screen and I could not believe what I was seeing.”
American Music Spotlight competed against Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Disney’s Christmas Day Parade on ABC, Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space on Discovery, and CBS This Morning. American Music Spotlight currently airs on Nashville’s Circle network and previously on Direct TV4K.
“Al Roker’s wardrobe and make-up budget were probably bigger than our whole production budget,” Paul joked, reflecting upon the magnitude of what his small team had accomplished. “We produced this show on a tight budget and a lot of love.”
Season one featured historic venues ranging from The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, to The Paramount Theatre in Austin, to New York’s Capitol Theatre where Widespread Panic performed for episode three of the show’s 13-episode season. Other acts featured included Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen, The Marcus King Band and Ryan Bingham, whose song “Nothin’ Holds Me Down” serves as the theme song during the show’s opening title sequence.
“We owe a lot to the bands and venues because they took a chance on us, by agreeing to be a part of something brand new, something unproven,” Paul said. “We’ll forever be grateful,” he added.
Mark Zenow heads Artist Relations for 7 Cinematics and said it was Paul’s “haul-water and chop-wood mentality” that carried the team through the process of filming season one.
“Adam’s vision was to capture the beauty of these live performances in a manner that had not been done before,” Zenow said. “He wanted dynamic, emotional images that pleased the eye, as much as the music itself captured the ear. His techniques were innovative for a music environment and the results speak for themselves.”
Once inside a venue, Paul’s team of seasoned cinematographers went to work using Hollywood-style equipment and techniques to showcase not only the bands’ performances, but also the beauty and history of buildings.
“The theaters are definitely a part of the story,” explained Ben Walter, Senior Producer in charge of Editing for 7 Cinematics. “Our unique approach to filming in music venues allows us to capture details and imagery that make our product look a whole lot different than what’s been on out there in the past. We have a secret sauce that just makes our stuff look amazing.”
Season two of AMS is in early stages of development, as music venues and bands begin to resume activity following the industry-wide shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Other noteworthy projects on the company’s resume include “cinematic” livestreams and music films with the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Dead & Company, Weezer, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and the epic Red Hot Chili Peppers livestream event from the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.
For more information about Adam Paul or 7 Cinematics please visit www.7Cinematics.com.
Lynn Tinsey
Richlynn Group
+1 615-970-7474
hello@richlynngroup.com