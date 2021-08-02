ALEX SELLAS NAMED CHIEF SERVICE OFFICER AT B SQUARED MEDIA
Leading Digital Marketing Group Adds Dedicated Service ExecutiveSTANTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooke B. Sellas, founder and CEO of B Squared Media, announced that Alex Sellas, Chief Financial Officer of the company, will hold a dual role, adding Chief Service Officer to his leadership responsibilities. This new addition at the executive level will position B Squared Media to maximize opportunities and sustain growth as a premier digital agency and online customer care solutions provider.
Effective immediately, Alex Sellas will become Chief Service Officer for B Squared, overseeing the company’s service initiatives related to the people, products, and processes of B Squared Media. He will also be accountable for optimizing service technology and operations for the greatest benefits in profit margin, customer retention, and revenue growth.
B Squared Media is known in the digital marketing industry for its premier “done-for-you” approach to social media, advertising, and online customer care solutions with a focus on industry-leading applications of artificial intelligence (AI). Customer ROI for digital ad spend is among the highest levels in the industry.
“As CEO of a growth company in the digital marketing space, I wanted someone to help me recognize the vision of the company and lead us through rapid growth in a dynamic industry,” Brooke Sellas said. “Alex brings experience in the professional services sector and he has helped companies grow efficiently and thoughtfully. He understands who B Squared Media is, and where we want to go. He will make sure our current services maximize value for our customers and our company, as well as help us realize our future goals while meeting our business needs.”
Alex Sellas was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Masis Staffing Solutions, a temporary and professional staffing company, where he helped build out the organization’s operations and infrastructure. He led the back office and payroll operations which operated in over twenty states and employed thousands of employees. He has nearly sixteen years’ experience in finance and accountancy. He has also consulted on financial strategy for B Squared Media for nearly a decade, officially becoming CFO in 2012.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to be the Chief Service Officer at B Squared,” Alex Sellas said. “Brooke and her team have become a go-to resource for digital marketing and their approach to online customer care solutions is innovative and disruptive.
There is a ton of opportunity in this space and B Squared has positioned itself to be a thought leader and top provider. They understand how quickly this space is changing and the new needs in customer care and other stages of the customer journey.”
“Alex is going to be critical to the next state of our growth,” said Brooke Sellas. “He’s going to help ensure we’re prepared for the new opportunities we’re seeing. The CSO role really makes sense for us since efficient delivery of client services is the heart of our business. Alex will build a company architecture that integrates a service focus across all elements of the business, from operations to customer care.
B Squared Media has been rapidly growing for years now, so we are beyond thrilled that Alex’s leadership, business expertise and strategic thinking will enable us to build and sustain value for our clients and our organization.”
About B Squared Media
Founded in 2012, B Squared Media is the premier boutique agency of the digital marketing world. The company’s mission is to empower brands to use social media channels to build loyal, lucrative communities by “thinking conversation, not campaign.” B Squared Media is among the fastest-growing digital agencies in North America. In 2018, Brooke Sellas was recognized as a “Top 25 Brand Builder” in New Jersey by Leading Women Entrepreneurs & Business Owners in partnership with New Jersey Monthly magazine. For more information about B Squared Media visit www.bsquared.media.
Lindsey Zaleski
B Squared Media
+1 347-338-0049
lindsey@bsquared.media