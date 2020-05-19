MARK SCHAEFER JOINS B SQUARED MEDIA AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Brooke B. Sellas, founder and CEO of B Squared Media, announced a new business partnership with globally-recognized marketing expert and author, Mark Schaefer, Founder of Schaefer Marketing Solutions. This partnership will bring B Squared Media into a position to become recognized as a premier digital agency and online customer care solutions provider.
Effective immediately, Schaefer will become Chief Operating Officer for B Squared, overseeing the company’s expansion strategy and rapid growth.
B Squared Media is known in the digital marketing industry for its premier “done-for-you” approach to social media, advertising, and online customer care solutions with a focus on industry-leading applications of artificial intelligence (AI). Customer ROI for digital ad spend is among the highest levels in the industry.
“As a young CEO, I wanted someone to help me lead the rapid growth of the company,” Sellas said. “I also knew that person needed to be an industry veteran with wisdom and a robust network. There was no other choice than Mark, who can help develop me as a CEO and add immense value to our expanding business.”
Mark Schaefer is one of the world's leading marketing authorities, keynote speakers, and the author of eight bestselling books about digital marketing including KNOWN and Marketing Rebellion. He is also a faculty member of Rutgers University and the founder of one of the world’s top business podcasts, “Marketing Companion.” Mark invited Brooke Sellas to become his podcast co-host in 2019.
“Working with Brooke and her team at this stage of my career is a precise fit,” Schaefer said. “B Squared is an elite provider of out-sourced social media services and their approach to online customer care solutions is simply the best in the world.
“In my role as a global marketing consultant, I get to see every business approach imaginable. B Squared is the fastest-growing company in its niche for a good reason – they see social media and online care as integral pieces of the customer experience, not just a box to be checked. This is why they’re the most trusted company in the space.”
Mark Schaefer founded Schaefer Marketing Solutions in 2008 and will continue to serve current customers and partners in addition to his new role with B Squared.
“Mark is one of the most respected thought leaders in the business,” said Sellas. “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to offer his strategic guidance to our customers.
“B Squared Media has been rapidly growing for years now, so we are beyond thrilled that Mark’s guidance, leadership, and marketing expertise will enable us to navigate that growth in a strategic manner.”
[About B Squared Media]
Founded in 2012, B Squared Media is the premier boutique agency of the digital marketing world. The company’s mission is to empower brands to use social media channels to build loyal, lucrative communities by “thinking conversation, not campaign.” B Squared Media is among the fastest-growing digital agencies in North America. In 2018, Brooke Sellas was recognized as a “Top 25 Brand Builder” in New Jersey by Leading Women Entrepreneurs & Business Owners in partnership with New Jersey Monthly magazine. For more information about B Squared Media visit www.bsquared.media.
[About Mark W. Schaefer]
Mark Schaefer is among the world’s most respected marketing thought leaders. He is an acclaimed keynote speaker, author, consultant, and educator. Complete details about Mark and his business can be found at www.businessesGROW.com.
