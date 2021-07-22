Transformations and New Roles at Standard For Success
Robbie Grimes and Dianna Whitlock move into new roles at SFS
This move positions SFS to continue its expansion of education solutions and deliver upon our mission to help foster better teachers, better students, and a better world.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard For Success is known for being a progressive, ever-changing organization that evolves in response to customer needs. In that spirit, we are pleased to announce some internal changes to our staffing roles to better meet the needs of our clients.
— Alan Degener, Co-Founder
Robbie Grimes-Director of Sales Development
A champion for all learners, Robbie spent 15 years at Brownsburg Schools on the West side of Indianapolis as a classroom teacher and technology integration specialist, and nine years as the eLearning Specialist for Wayne Township Schools in central Indiana where he lead professional development across the district. He has taught in an elementary classroom, a middle school virtual science classroom, and at the university level as an adjunct professor in educational technology. As co-owner of SFS and as an educational technology consultant, he has helped numerous schools navigate their way toward transforming their classrooms into technology rich learning spaces. Robbie came onboard full-time with SFS in 2020 to help schools do what they do best…help students succeed.
As Director of Sales Development, Robbie will lead the sales process and continue to cultivate relationships with current and potential clients. His goal will be to ensure great customer service and enhance the client experience and journey. "I’m incredibly excited to be able to use my skills in a larger capacity and help educational staff do what they do best…help students succeed. I’m looking forward to helping build upon the strengths of Standard For Success and continuing to develop world-class educational resources for our existing and new clients." states Grimes.
Dianna Whitlock—Chief Operations Officer
Dr. Whitlock will be moving into a new role as Chief Operations Officer, in which she will focus on daily operations of the SFS organization and collaborate with the management team to develop and implement plans for operational infrastructure of systems, processes, and personnel designed to accommodate the rapid growth objectives of our organization. Her goal is to continue to foster a success-oriented, accountable environment.
Dianna began teaching in 1992 at the second-grade level, where she spent nine of twelve years in classroom teaching. She also taught three years at the sixth-grade level, where she concentrated on the effective teaching strategies of CLASSworks and project-based learning. Additionally, twelve years of service in public education were spent in an administrative role. One of her greatest honors in this capacity was recognition as IASP’s 2009 District 8 Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Whitlock states, "I am honored to begin serving as COO of Standard For Success. My past experience and doctoral studies in educational leadership will guide me in collaborating with others and supporting them in setting and meeting their objectives toward continued professional growth."
She received her doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in early childhood services in rural areas and has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and adjunct professor for teacher preparation programming. A lifelong learner and graduate of both Indiana State University and Oakland City University in Indiana, Dianna enjoys helping others grow professionally and has presented at state and national conferences. She has served as a trainer for school districts and new administrators on giving targeted feedback and ensuring inter-rater reliability in the evaluation process. Her recently published book, Teacher Evaluation as a Growth Process, guides educators in this endeavor.
Dianna Whitlock
Standard For Success
+1 844-737-3825
dianna@standardforsuccess.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn