Standard For Success Adds McREL Evaluation Frameworks to Product Offerings

SFS Teacher and students

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the country’s leading provider of teacher evaluation and educational program evaluation software, Standard For Success (SFS), has announced an agreement to offer McREL International’s teacher, principal, central office, and superintendent evaluation frameworks to the SFS portfolio of products.McREL’s CUES teacher evaluation framework is based on the proven instructional strategies from its Classroom Instruction That Works research analysis and promotes teachers’ professional growth. The administrator evaluation frameworks are founded on McREL’s Balanced Leadership analysis of effective principal and central office leadership and their connection to student success.“The addition of McREL’s frameworks to the SFS family of offerings further enhances our ability to meet the expectations of high-performing school districts, all in line with fostering educator growth to help build better teachers, better students, and a better world,” said Todd Whitlock, CEO and co-founder of Standard For Success.“We’re pleased to partner with Standard For Success to make our evaluation frameworks available to more schools and systems across the country, supporting the professional growth of educators,” said Bryan Goodwin, CEO and president of McREL.SFS has announced several national partnerships already in 2021, including SERRC, Alaska's Educational Resource Center, The Danielson Group, University of Washington’s 5D+, Jason Learning, and Virginia-based Stride, the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education.About MCRELMcREL International is a nonprofit education research, development, and service organization that helps schools, districts, and education agencies improve outcomes for all their students. Based in Denver, McREL provides schools with research, evaluation, and analysis services; strategic planning and implementation support; and professional learning and coaching for teachers, principals, and district administrators.About Standard for SuccessRecently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education Sector, Standard For Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 38 states and the District of Columbia as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard For Success is quickly becoming the performance and program evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe while bringing value-added resources to schools to help develop better teachers, better students, and a better world.

