Dynojet Research Now Offering Stage 2 Kit for the Yamaha Tenere 700

A world leader in developing and manufacturing powersport performance enhancement products and tools is offering a new power package.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. announced today that it is now offering the Stage 2 Kit for the Yamaha Tenere 700.

“We are very excited about this,” said Dan Hourigan, Vice President of Product Management and spokesperson for Dynojet Research, Inc. “Get the most from your 2020-2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 with Dynojet’s Stage 2 Power Package. This bundle includes a Power Vision 3 flash tuner and our Air Box Lid Kit — upgrades that can add roughly 10 percent more wheel horsepower to your bike.”

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in developing and manufacturing performance enhancement products and tools for the powersport industry. The company’s fuel management and diagnostic products, coupled with its personalized services, empower customers with the resources to maximize performance and increase efficiency.

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Hourigan stressed that its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

“Because of this philosophy, we guarantee high credibility, consistency, and customer satisfaction,” Hourigan said before adding, “We invite you to put our products to the test.”

When it comes to service, Dynojet Research prides itself on customer service. The company’s team is always standing by to answer any question customers may have about its wide range of products from dynamometers to fuel tuners.

About Dynojet Research, Inc.

At Dynojet Research, our mission is to make every ride the ultimate ride. All of our products, from fuel tuners to clutch kits were made to help your motorcycle, UTV, or other vehicles keep up with your ambitions. Our team is made of racers, outdoor enthusiasts, and rebels, so we have the years of experience both on and off the road to help you push the limit.

