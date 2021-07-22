MDOT director discusses need for infrastructure investment with federal officials in Washington, D.C.

Contact:

Agency:

Jeff Cranson, MDOT Director of CommunicationsTransportation

Fast facts:

- MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba visited Washington, D.C., this week to meet with federal officials to discuss the need for infrastructure investment.

- Ajegba also attended a two-day MAASTO Board of Directors meeting to discuss shared infrastructure challenges and interests with regional transportation officials.

- Congress is currently debating a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

July 22, 2021 -- Wednesday, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director Paul C. Ajegba wrapped up a three-day visit to Washington, D.C., where he pressed key federal officials on the need for infrastructure investment. He also touted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan efforts in discussions with top executives from mid-American state transportation agencies.

"Our federal legislators and officials, as well as our state counterparts and peers, are crucial partners in our efforts to build secure, resilient, and lasting infrastructure in Michigan," Ajegba said. "It was an honor to meet in person with our federal partners to discuss the shovel-worthy projects across the state that are part of our governor's ambitious Rebuilding Michigan program. We also discussed how federal infrastructure dollars could support our work."

Director Ajegba joined a two-day meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO), where he gathered with regional transportation officials to discuss shared infrastructure challenges and interests, including operating safely through the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also collectively heard from federal officials, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) officials.

In a week when Congress is debating a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, including $579 billion in new spending, Ajegba also met with lawmakers to discuss MDOT's plans and requests for federal infrastructure investment. This includes ways the legislation can support transportation projects across multiple modes.

The director's visit comes a week after the State of Michigan submitted applications to the USDOT's 2021 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. If selected, these projects will build on the state's commitment to addressing vital infrastructure needs with the support, partnership, and collaboration with federal officials.