AlertOps Appoints Alan Verdi VP of Sales and Sal Abramo VP of Marketing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet large and growing market demand, AlertOps Software, a leader in the Incident Management Software market space, has rounded out its executive team with the recent appointment of two senior executives with decades of sales and marketing expertise to help steer the company as it continues its rapid growth trajectory.Alan Verdi, Appointed Vice President of SalesThe company announced that Alan Verdi has joined its executive team as the company’s Vice President of Sales. “Adding, a proven sales executive, to our team underscores our intention to advance AlertOps position as a leader, in the market,” said Chellasamy Jamburajan, CEO of AlertOps Software. He went on to say, “Alan brings a track record of propelling enterprise technology companies forward as market leaders. His expertise will enable AlertOps to continue our expansion course.”“Automated and intelligent solutions represent the way forward in incident management. AlertOps is uniquely positioned with both the understanding of customer needs and the wide-range of industry-leading product features needed for an organization to meet business challenges head-on and get a leg-up on the competition. I’m excited to join a great team with a world-class product offering,” said Verdi. Alan is a software sales executive with over 20 years of experience managing sales teams and their ecosystem in large enterprise, early stage, and high growth companies. He is passionate about increasing revenue and customer satisfaction while using a personalized, data-driven approach. He holds a Master’s in Management from Antioch University.Sal Abramo Appointed VP of MarketingThe company also announced recently that Sal Abramo has joined its executive team as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. “Sal will use his extensive experience leading world-class digital marketing programs to drive us to the next level of business performance and customer centricity” said Chellasamy Jamburajan, CEO of AlertOps. His appointment emphasizes AlertOps market ambitions and commitment to business growth. “AlertOps is at the forefront of intelligent, automated incident management, with a platform that is loaded with technology and innovations that are more critical than ever in today’s always-on digitally-driven business,” said Abramo. He previously served in senior executive marketing leadership roles at GE Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard, Thomson Reuters, and Trend Micro.“I am thrilled to welcome two new leaders to our executive team, both Alan and Sal have proven track records and bring the leadership philosophy that will be invaluable as we continue to grow the organization and provide our customers with the intelligent incident automation, they need to manage incidents better, faster, and more efficiently,” said Chellasamy Jamburajan, CEO of AlertOps Software.AlertOps is a leading enterprise major incident management collaboration platform. The world’s top brands use AlertOps to solve their most critical real-time collaboration and communications challenges. To learn more or request a demo around your use-case, visit us at: alertops.com.For additional information visit: alertops.com