AlertOps joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem
Siemens and AlertOps today announced that AlertOps has joined the growing Siemens Connect Ecosystem - a network of experts from varied fields within Siemens.
Desigo CC and APOGEE Automation users can now easily integrate with AlertOps, gaining unprecedented control and management over their smart building systems
Siemens and AlertOps today announced that AlertOps has joined the growing Siemens Connect Ecosystem – a network that brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence.
“I’m happy to announce today that AlertOps is joining Siemens’ Connect Ecosystem to collaboratively drive smart building solutions,” said Chellasamy Jamburajan, co-founder and CEO of AlertOps. “Desigo CC and APOGEE Automation users can now easily integrate with AlertOps, gaining unprecedented control and management over their smart building systems that will result in tremendous operational visibility and efficiencies by significantly reducing major incident downtime. AlertOps is essential for businesses to handle the exponentially increasing IT complexity of tomorrow. Our platform is uniquely designed, from the ground-up, to go beyond just simple alerting, but empower enterprises with the ability to orchestrate responses within complex team structures.”
The Siemens Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens’ platforms, including its Building Management System Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.
“As world events and the rapid evolution of technology are pushing the boundaries of smart buildings, a thriving partner ecosystem is extremely critical to innovate quickly, deliver value to customers, and enter new markets much faster,” says Rene Herrera, Head of Ecosystem and Development at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. “While it is extremely difficult for any one company to deliver a solution that solves customers’ specific challenges, our Siemens Connect partners and domain expertise across industries allow us to co-innovate at a pace that exceeds customer needs and expectations.”
AlertOps improves incident management by consolidating a customer’s entire digital stack into a single unified view; providing correlation insights; and automating incident management and remediation actions for proactive responses. AlertOps automates incident response with a single process that eliminates operational and informational silos with intelligent rich-text alerts that enables response orchestration with enterprise complexity. Users can receive alerts and orchestrate resolutions through their preferred collaboration tools (Teams, Slack, GChat, etc.), SMS, phone, mobile app, or email.
About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem
By 2025, there will be more than 40.6 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward. Learn more at https://new.siemens.com/us/en/products/buildingtechnologies/smart-buildings/i2s/siemens-connect.html
About AlertOps
AlertOps is a leading digital operations management platform specializing in on-call management, intelligent alerting, dynamic escalation policies, and workflow automation. AlertOps enables organizations to take control of incidents and automate workflows that reduce incident response and resolution times, reduce cost, protect revenue, and maintain a quality customer experience. Operational teams use AlertOps to identify issues and opportunities in real-time, and rapidly assemble the right people, with the right information, to resolve problems quickly and prevent them in the future. Organizations of all sizes rely on AlertOps to manage their major incident responses. Learn more at https://www.alertops.com.
About Siemens
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions, and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA. Learn more at https://new.siemens.com/us/en/products/buildingtechnologies/home.html
Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America’s economy for more than 160 years, with more than 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2021, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion. Learn more at https://new.siemens.com/us/en.html
