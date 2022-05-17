AlertOps Partners With Cisco AppDynamics to Enhance Major Incident Resolution
AlertOps and AppDynamics Integration Strengthens Business Orchestration, Reduces Down-Time with intelligent alerting, escalations, workflows, & scheduling.BLOOMINGDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlertOps, a major incident response management platform, announced today a new technology integration partnership with Cisco AppDynamics, the leading Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and full-stack, business-centric observability solution. This new relationship empowers AlertOps and AppDynamics, joint users, with intelligent alerting, escalation policies, workflows, and scheduling to rapidly remediate major incidents.
“We are thrilled to be teaming up with AppDynamics,” said Chellasamy Jamburajan (Chella), co-founder and CEO, AlertOps. “AlertOps is essential for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises, to handle the exponentially increasing IT complexity and noise in the post-Digital Transformation world of tomorrow. That’s why our platform is uniquely designed to handle major incident responses for complex processes and team structures with enterprise scalability.”
AlertOps improves incident management by consolidating a customer’s entire digital stack into one single unified view, providing correlation insights, automating remediation actions, rapidly assembling teams with advanced escalation policies. AlertOps automates incident response with a single process that eliminates operational and informational silos with rich-text alerts that enables response orchestration with enterprise complexity. Users can receive alerts and orchestrate resolutions through their preferred communication tools (Teams, Slack, GChat, etc.) in addition to SMS, mobile app, and email.
“AppDynamics provides business insights across the entire technology stack by directly linking IT performance to business outcomes. With these insights, we can pinpoint issues directly impacting our joint customer’s bottom line and execute incident resolution processes and workflows through AlertOps. Together, we can quickly and efficiently resolve issues to ensure maximum business performance and customer satisfaction,” said Jamburajan.
"As we expand the AppDynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISV) ecosystem, it is with pride that we welcome one of the leaders in the incident management market to our program. AlertOps provides intelligent automated workflows resulting in a true closed loop when coupled with AppDynamics and downstream IT service management (ITSM) / ChatOps solutions. This is what our customers and channel partners are looking for in order to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR)," said Craig Ginsberg, Leader, Ecosystem Development, Cisco AppDynamics.
About AlertOps
AlertOps is a leading digital operations management platform specializing in on-call management, intelligent alerting, dynamic escalation policies, and workflow automation. AlertOps enables organizations to take control of incidents and automate workflows that reduce incident response and resolution times, reduce cost, protect revenue, and maintain a quality customer experience. Operational teams use AlertOps to identify issues and opportunities in real-time, and rapidly assemble the right people, with the right information, to resolve problems quickly and prevent them in the future. Organizations of all sizes rely on AlertOps to manage their major incident responses. Notable satisfied customers.
About Cisco AppDynamics
Cisco AppDynamics, the industry-leading observability platform, is a key component of Cisco’s solution for full-stack observability with business context. AppDynamics helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, Secure Application, and Cognition Engine.
AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than nine years. It received Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune’s #1 Best Place to Work in 2021 as part of Cisco.
