RMDS Lab Launches Progression System and RMDS Exchange to Empower Data Scientists
A great ecosystem platform for professionals interested in boosting their data science careers.PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMDS Lab is an established data ecosystem provider whose members have access to tools and resources that enhance their data analytics and increase the success-rate of their work. RMDS empowers students, new graduates, and professionals to secure their dream jobs in data science and stand out from the crowd with strong employability through our Project Impactor Upskill program. This program includes data science project internships, one on one project-based mentorship, online course training, certification and expert recommendation, career coaching, and data science online portfolio building. By joining this program, students will be exposed to real-world business problems, gain hands-on experience, and improve their competency and employability in the data science field.
As part of its growing initiative to strengthen the data science community, RMDS Lab is thrilled to unveil two new features for its ecosystem platform at GRMDS.org: Progression System and RMDS Exchange. Here, members will easily figure out ways of progressing up, together with peers. RMDS also plans to further develop its intelligent recommendation systems and assessment tools to aid this system.
The RMDS Progression System uses certification levels (junior data scientist, senior data scientist, expert data scientist) to track individual growth on RMDS Lab’s platform. By participating in different activities, data scientists will earn credits accordingly, which will be calculated automatically to determine their current certification level and recommend actions to progress up.
RMDS community members can enjoy a range of activities to earn credits and to progress in their level of certification, such as competition participation, teaching, publishing, and mentoring, among many others. For more information on these activities, visit https://grmds.org/ and select “Community”.
In an effort to further enable collaboration and service exchange among data scientists, we’ve debuted RMDS Exchange, a point exchange system, which is one of the first for data science communities. Here, members will have the opportunity to earn points by offering and fulfilling services to fellow members, and use points to obtain similar services. Services can include:
• Project advice
• Data review
• Algorithm review
• Code review
• Workflow review
• Model review
• Report review
• Result evaluation
• Pre-processed data exchange or purchase
For more information, visit https://grmds.org/rmds-exchange
About RMDS:
RMDS Lab is the leading community-centred data science organization, creating a global platform that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. Founded in 2009, the organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and serves more than 40,000 members and affiliates worldwide.
