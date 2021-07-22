Ambassador Enterprises welcomes Mike Butchko as Vice President, Finance
Butchko’s history of leadership and financial experience strengthens Ambassador Enterprises’ mergers and acquisitions expertise and focus on growth strategies.
The character, chemistry, and competency that has been assembled at AE have created a culture that can be both successful in business and deployed to help others.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Butchko as Vice President, Finance. In this role, Mike will support AE and its affiliates in their M&A activities and provide thought partnership on long-range strategic planning as AE grows and aspires to become the preferred legacy partner in northeast Indiana.
— Mike Butchko
“The character, chemistry, and competency that has been assembled at AE have created a culture that can be both successful in business and deployed to help others,” states Mike. “I’m excited and grateful to join the AE team and look forward to contributing to its mission of legacy-minded investing.”
Mike’s experience and expertise include commercial return maximization, business development, global operations, and strategic partnerships. He most recently served as President, Water Treatment for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Fort Wayne, Ind.), where he was responsible for driving growth through geographic and channel expansion and evaluating and executing acquisition opportunities to enter a $2.7B market. Mike has also held various leadership roles with increasing responsibility during his 20+ years with the company, including as CFO of Franklin’s Water Segment. A graduate of Miami University, Mike also holds an MBA from Wright State University, Raj Soin College of Business.
“Adding Mike to our team is vital for our long-term growth strategy in becoming the partner of choice for legacy-minded companies as they look to long-term succession strategies,” says Ron Turpin, AE’s Chief Financial Officer. “His background, skillset, and character greatly complement our team, and we are excited to have him join us.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
###
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn