Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After Hours: Missouri German Immigrant Farm Children: Growing Flowers Aug. 4

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 22, 2021 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Missouri German Immigrant Farm Children: Growing Flowers, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/.

German immigrants brought with them a love of flowers, as well as horticulture skills and distinctive gardens. Enjoy this discussion that includes pictures and demonstrations. Hear about the children's skills and how they made profitable businesses and livelihoods in Cole County, Missouri as adults. Museum interpretive aide Stephana Landwehr continues her series on local German heritage in this presentation, calling on her family's own heritage and connection to local history.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

