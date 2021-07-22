Plyzer Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ)BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to previous press releases over the last year- Plyzer Technologies Inc, anticipates providing a more detailed corporate update on or before July 28/2021.
For more information about Plyzer Technologies, please visit https://www.plyzertechnologies.net/
As of June 1-2021, there were 19.24 Billion shares outstanding
This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s future plans and operations, including management’s assessment of the Company’s expectations or beliefs, may be subject to certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections. Please consult with your registered investment advisor with respect to trading or investing in the Company’s securities.
Terence Robinson
Plyzer Technologies
