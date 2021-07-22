Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas Selected to Play in The 2021 ACBL All Star Game
Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas Selected to Play in The 2021 ACBL All Star GameLANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas who is currently playing in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League http://acbl-online.com/news.aspx?season=2021 is one of the selected players for the 2021 All-Star Collegial Game presented by the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League. Nicolas is a Middle Infielder who is currently playing with the Quakertown Blazers this 2021 summer season. Nicolas height is 5’8, weighs 185, who throws R/Hits R and is a Senior academically, but has two years left to play baseball in accordance with NCAA rules due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic NCAA new regulation on player extension play time eligibility.
Nicolas started his college Baseball career at Bryant University in Smithfield, RI., in the Spring of 2019. Nicolas is transferring to Coppin State University which is a Division I Baseball program located in Baltimore Maryland for the 2021 fall academic year and will be playing in the 2022 Spring baseball season. Coppin State Baseball Program is under the Management of Sherman Reed. Coach Reed says “We are fortunate to have a mature veteran middle infielder with Division-1 Experience like Brian Nicolas join our young talented Coppin St Baseball Team. One of my biggest goals was to sure up the infield defense with the 2021 Recruiting Class which struggled at times last season. Brian has a chance to be an immediate impact player for us next spring.” Click here to watch Brian Nicolas 2021 Collegiate Baseball Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oq8hEnhnmJY&t=191s).
The selections of Nicolas and others for the 2021 ACBL All Star Collegiate game were announced on Thursday July 15, 2021 at the ACBL team website. All of the pitchers and position player reserves were selected through a combination of player ballot selections and choices made by the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner's Office.
The ACBL and NYCBL are both members of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball (NACSB). The leagues are among the oldest and most respected summer collegiate wooden bat leagues in the country. The ACBL began in 1967 followed by the NYCBL in 1978. Click this link to view the 2021 ACBL All-Stars.
On Thursday July 22, 2019 the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League All-Stars will host the New York Collegiate League All-Stars, Game time is set for 6:00 PM First Energy Park, Lakewood NJ Home of the Jersey Shore Blue Claws the High A affiliate of the MLB Philadelphia Phillies This year 121 Colleges and Universities are represented on the rosters of ACBL teams, the game will showcase the the talents of 58 players selected by Coaches and General Managers from the leagues 8 teams. Players should report to the Stadium at 3:30 PM. BP for Scouts and Coaches will start at 4:00pm Followed by Infield / Outfield prior to the 6:00 pm game time. Admission is $5.00 per person.
