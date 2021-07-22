Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT will Replace Pipes and Box Culvert in Roadway on State Route 118 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA –SR 118 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed between the intersection of SR 415 to the intersection of SR 29 in three phases. The first phase will be July 26, 2021-July 29, 2021, the second phase will be August 9, 2021-August 11, 2021, and the third phase will be August 16, 2021- August 19, 2021.

Originally the project was set to begin in July and end in November 2021 with a lane restriction. PennDOT collaborated with the township, local businesses and community in order to complete the project over 9 days with less impact to the businesses and community.

The detours are as follows:

Car Detour:

  • SR 415 North for 3.8 miles;
  • Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles;  
  • Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles;
  • Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles;
  • Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet; and
  • Turn right onto SR 29 for 1.1 miles to PA-118.

Truck Detour:

  • SR 415 South for 1.6 miles;
  • Take the 2nd exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles;
  • Turn left onto PA-309 South and travel 8.2 miles;
  • Make a sharp left turn onto SR 29 for 5.7 miles; and
  • Make a right turn to continue onto SR 29 for 7.9 miles to SR 118.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #

