PennDOT will Replace Pipes and Box Culvert in Roadway on State Route 118 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA –SR 118 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed between the intersection of SR 415 to the intersection of SR 29 in three phases. The first phase will be July 26, 2021-July 29, 2021, the second phase will be August 9, 2021-August 11, 2021, and the third phase will be August 16, 2021- August 19, 2021.

Originally the project was set to begin in July and end in November 2021 with a lane restriction. PennDOT collaborated with the township, local businesses and community in order to complete the project over 9 days with less impact to the businesses and community.

The detours are as follows:

Car Detour:

SR 415 North for 3.8 miles;

Turn right onto Church Road for .4 miles;

Turn left onto Outlet-Loyalville Road for 2.2 miles;

Make a slight left turn onto Hickory Tree Road and travel .9 miles;

Make a right turn onto Pine Tree Road and travel 390 feet; and

Turn right onto SR 29 for 1.1 miles to PA-118.

Truck Detour:

SR 415 South for 1.6 miles;

Take the 2 nd exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles;

exit at the traffic circle for .6 miles; Turn left onto PA-309 South and travel 8.2 miles;

Make a sharp left turn onto SR 29 for 5.7 miles; and

Make a right turn to continue onto SR 29 for 7.9 miles to SR 118.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

