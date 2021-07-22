Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Violation of a Stalking order

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021 at 1205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Berkshire Est., Berkshire

VIOLATION: Violation of stalking order

 

ACCUSED:  Ronald Hathaway                                               

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

VICTIM: Jason Bosley

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July, 22 2021 at 1205 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Jason Bosley who indicated that Ronald Hathaway had violated a stalking order that was issued and still in effect. Investigation revealed that Hathaway violated the order in place. Hathaway was cited into Franklin Superior court on July 22, 2021 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2021           

COURT: Franklin     

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

