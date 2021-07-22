St. Albans // Violation of a Stalking order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021 at 1205 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Est., Berkshire
VIOLATION: Violation of stalking order
ACCUSED: Ronald Hathaway
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM: Jason Bosley
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July, 22 2021 at 1205 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Jason Bosley who indicated that Ronald Hathaway had violated a stalking order that was issued and still in effect. Investigation revealed that Hathaway violated the order in place. Hathaway was cited into Franklin Superior court on July 22, 2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2021
COURT: Franklin
