St. Albans // Violation of a Stalking order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021 at 1205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire Est., Berkshire

VIOLATION: Violation of stalking order

ACCUSED: Ronald Hathaway

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VICTIM: Jason Bosley

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July, 22 2021 at 1205 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Jason Bosley who indicated that Ronald Hathaway had violated a stalking order that was issued and still in effect. Investigation revealed that Hathaway violated the order in place. Hathaway was cited into Franklin Superior court on July 22, 2021 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2021

COURT: Franklin

