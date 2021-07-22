PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA, BUILDS OUT ITS EDITORIAL TEAM WITH THE HIRING OF LILY CHEN
—THE CO-FOUNDER OF HYPEBAE JOINS THE RAPIDLY GROWING GRAZIAMAGAZINE.COM TEAM AS ITS DIGITAL DIRECTOR—
Lily is a superstar of the digital space.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group (“PMG” or the “Company”), the United States publisher of the Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, today announced it has added Digital Director Lily Chen to the editorial team.
— David Thielebeule, Grazia USA Editor in Chief
Ms. Chen joined the Company on July 6 and will oversee the continued growth of Graziamagazine.com, which will reach more than 6 million unique sessions this month—highest amount garnered since Grazia USA launched in October 2020. She also will oversee a refresh of its social media channels.
Ms. Chen joins PMG from HYPEBAE, where she was a founding member and Managing Editor. Under Ms. Chen’s direction, HYPEBAE grew to be the premier women's platform for contemporary streetwear, fashion, and youth culture. She is a leader in digital publishing and adept at curating a strong online narrative to strategically develop an audience.
“Lily is a superstar of the digital space, and we are so thrilled to have her join our team,” said Grazia USA Editor in Chief David Thielebeule. “We’ve accomplished so much already, and she is the perfect person to bring graziamagazine.com to a whole new level.”
Last month, Grazia USA constituted 46% of the international Grazia network—up from 16% last year. What’s more, the highly engaged users of Graziamagazine.com represent an enviable market segment: 73% of users are female, 27% male; 47.7% are Millennials and Gen Z; 21.5% are age 18 to 24; and, 27% are aged 25 to 34.
The first print edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will be a several-hundred-page September 2021 issue.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
