UK MoD & US Space Force Amongst Speaker Line-Up for SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
SMi Group reports: Hear from key expert speakers on industry updates at the 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition convening on 2-4 November 2021LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailed as one of the most important gatherings in the world for the military SATCOM community, Global MilSatCom 2021 will once again be an unmissable event as MILSATCOM takes on a new level of importance in global conflict.
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will be taking place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th November 2021, with a Focus Day on Disruptive Technology on 1st November 2021.
Interested parties can register for this event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einPR2. Take advantage of the early bird offer, register by 30 September 2021 to save £100. Attendees have the option to attend in person in London, UK or virtually with online portal access to the live event.
Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will feature several briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers as well as discussions on key issues.
SMi Group are proud to release a snapshot of the featured expert speaker line-up for this event, please see below:
• Mr Ian Annett, Deputy CEO for Project Delivery, UK Space Agency
• Squadron leader (Ret’d) Ralph Dinsley, Executive Director, Northern Space & Security
• Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander, UK Space Command
• Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space, UK MoD
• Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, UK Strategic Command
• Commander Marina Ballanger, SATCOM & PNT International Affairs, DGA
• Colonel Ryan Colburn, Chief, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
• Colonel Shane Taylor, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army
• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space
• Australian Department of Defence
• Lieutenant Colonel Attila Horvath, Force Planning, Hungarian Defence Force
• Squadron Leader Tom Gallagher, SATCOM Programme Manager, NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation
• Mr Kirk Leech, SATCOM Service Area Owner, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Force
Hear SATCOM programme updates from the following nations: Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Romania, United Kingdom, USA and meet and network with 600+ attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments, and industry.
Global MilSatCom 2021 will once again be an unmissable event as MILSATCOM takes on a new level of importance in global conflict. Please visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einPR2 to register a place.
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Babcock I Boeing I ExoAnalytic Solutions I GovSat I Hughes I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrup Grumman I Ovzon I ST Engineering iDirect I Telesat U.S. Services I Thales I The Alliance I Thuraya I Viasat I Virgin Orbit
Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Inster I Integrasys I Kymeta I L3Harris Technologies I Marlink I Milexia I Media Broadcast Satellite (MBS) I One Web I XTAR, LLC
SMi Group offer sponsorship, exhibition, advertising, and branding packages, uniquely tailored to
compliment the company’s marketing strategy, for more details please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021
Focus Day: 1 November 2021
London, UK (virtual attendance available)
#GlobalMilSatCom
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/einPR2
--END--
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Simi Sapal
SMi Group
02078276000
email us here