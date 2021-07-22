Bowman County selected for Artists on Main Street

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that Bowman County Development Corporation has been selected for the 2021 Artists on Main Street Program. Artists on Main Street is being offered in North Dakota for the first time through a partnership between Commerce, Springboard for the Arts, and Rethos: Reimagined. The purpose of the program is to develop an example for rural economic and community development as it relates to arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation. “The accelerated program offers technical assistance and funding to develop artist-led projects that help make main streets active, welcoming and vibrant, and engages residents of all ages in conversation about the community’s past and future.“ Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Bowman County will receive creative community development training, and one-on-one technical assistance for artists and community leaders from placemaking experts.” Bowman County Development Corporation will host a creative placemaking workshop for artists and stakeholders from the area on Aug. 30, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Project updates will be featured on Bowman County Development website at bowmannd.com/economic-development/current-projects/artists-on-main-street . To view outcomes of previous Artists on Main Street workshops facilitated by Rethos and Springboard visit rethos.org/artists-on-main-street . For additional details about the Artists on Main Street Program or community development please contact Maria Effertz Hanson at mehanson @nd.gov.