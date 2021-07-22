Hiker Rescued from Crawford Path

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 22, 2021

Bean’s Grant, NH – On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 21, 2021, rescue personnel from around the White Mountains teamed up to help carry an injured hiker to safety on the Crawford Path in Crawford Notch.

Earlier in the day, Stephen Bullard, 49, of Avon, Connecticut, had hiked to the summit of Mt. Pierce with his wife. At approximately 11:30 a.m., while descending the mountain, Bullard slipped on a log in the trail and sustained a significant leg injury. Unable to bear weight on his injured leg, Bullard ultimately made a 911 call to seek assistance in getting out of the woods.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received word of the rescue call. Bullard’s location was approximately 1.7 miles up the trail from the nearest road, and entailed navigating slippery, rocky terrain. Knowing that the rescue effort would be labor intensive, Fish and Game reached out to number of organizations looking for assistance.

Upon receiving the request for help, personnel from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), Twin Mountain Fire Department, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO) School of Wilderness Medicine and additional Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Working as a team, approximately 30 people worked in muddy, slippery conditions to carry Bullard in a litter safely to the trailhead, arriving there at 5:40 p.m. Once roadside, Bullard was transported by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment of injuries.

Conservation Officers would like to thank all of the volunteers who gave up a significant portion of their day to come to the aid of someone in need. New Hampshire has a very dedicated and talented pool of wilderness rescuers, who are constantly a driving force in the success of these missions.