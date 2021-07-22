Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it will launch its Tournament Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Gaming Group a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it will launch its unique Tournament Platform that will be accessible worldwide to millions of gamers.

This is a very unique gamers platform that will offer multiple level tournaments along with cash prizes and “GAMEZCASH” TOKENS”, said Stephen Brown, CEO.

The CEO Stephen Brown and some select Investors are developing a large share buy back offering to be announced on August 30th,2021and closed on September 17th, 2021

Shareholders Call: August 6th, 2021
https://zoom.us/j/93402294076?pwd=NFpFV2VRTFRocDlBajNERUxQaGZuQT09

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.cybernetictech.ca
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956

Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 6045582515
email us here

