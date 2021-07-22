PEDIGREE Foundation Awards Nearly $50,000 in Additional COVID-19 Shelter and Rescue Grants
Since its founding in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given more than $9 million through over 5,700 grants, helping dogs find loving homes.FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, PEDIGREE Foundation announced the next group of COVID-19 Relief grants for 2021, providing nearly $50,000 in support to 26 more shelters and rescues struggling due to pandemic-related challenges.
These grants follow $50,000 awarded to 30 organizations across the country in April as the Foundation continues working to help keep people and pets together despite difficulties brought on by COVID-19.
“Shelters and rescues have been working tirelessly to keep getting dogs adopted or into foster homes, even as the economic challenges mount for both pet parents and the shelters themselves,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Supporting these organizations so that they can keep doing their important work of helping dogs find homes is critical to keeping people and pets together during these uncertain times.”
The 26 shelters and rescues that received PEDIGREE Foundation’s second group of 2021 COVID-19 Relief grants include:
• SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County, Martinsville, VA
• Sacramento SPCA, Sacramento, CA
• A Pathway to Hope, North Haledon, NJ
• Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), Washington, DC
• Humane Society of Florida, Inc., Boca Raton, FL
• Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Oakland, NJ
• The Kauai Humane Society, Lihue, HI
• DAG SHIP Rescue, Deming, NM
• Friends For Life, Houston, TX
• Chemung County SPCA, Elmira, NY
• Cabin Critters Rescue, Wheelersburg, OH
• Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, ME
• Atascosa Animal Allies, Pleasanton, TX
• Austin Humane Society, Austin, TX
• Northeast Ohio SPCA, Parma, OH
• The Pepper Foundation, Studio City, CA
• Second Chance Animal Rescue Society, Auburn, KS
• Franklin County Humane Society Inc./Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center, Rocky Mount, VA
• Friends of Animals in Need, North Kingstown, RI
• The Animal Interest League and Sanctuary, Delta, CO
• Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester, PA
• Norfolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Norfolk, VA
• Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), Milwaukee, WI
• Animal Control & Welfare Project, Inc, Hinton, WV
• Texas Humane Heroes, Leander, TX
• Agape Animal Rescue, Mt. Juliet, TN
To learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation, visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. © 2021 Mars or Affiliates.
