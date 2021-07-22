Red Piranha announces strategic partnership with ART IT Solutions to provide Crystal Eye XDR to Europe
Red Piranha is thrilled to enter a new strategic partnership with ART IT Solutions, one of the leading Managed Service Providers (MSP) within Central Europe.”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology, is delighted to announce that we’re continuing our global growth by partnering with ART IT Solutions to distribute our pioneering cybersecurity solutions to the European market.
— Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha
This is Red Piranha’s second export permit issued by the Australian Defence Export Office; we’re so grateful for the constant guidance, support, and assistance we’ve received from Defence West and AusTrade.
Polish ART IT Solutions is a key supplier of IT and security solutions across Central Europe, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Latvia. This partnership will see ART IT become a licensed partner and retail our suite of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to their clients across Central Europe.
“Red Piranha is thrilled to enter a new strategic partnership with ART IT Solutions, one of the leading Managed Service Providers (MSP) within Central Europe. We’re confident that this alliance will be key to the expansion of our Crystal Eye XDR and related cybersecurity services throughout Europe, joining forces to successfully protect their clients from the most sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing and zero-day social engineering attacks.” Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha
This partnership highlights the strength of our global partnership program and is another positive step for Red Piranha to continue to deliver the most powerful XDR appliance to MSPs and enterprises globally. With further exports planned to the United States, Singapore and the South Pacific shortly.
Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR appliance has been designed for MSP’s and their clients that require comprehensive cybersecurity. This is a platform that is both easy to use and affordable. It features proven security techniques with layers of protection to keep data safe. Crystal Eye XDR increases security awareness for all sizes, reducing their risk exposure from advanced cybercrime, malicious software and insider threats.
To learn more about Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://redpiranha.net.
-ENDS-
Media Contact:
Melissa McGreevey
Media & Communications Manager
Ph: +61 8 6365 0450
E: melissa@redpiranha.net
W: http://www.redpiranha.net/news-room
About Red Piranha:
Red Piranha is an Australian-based manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity ecosystem solutions and services for government and defence organisations. An ISO 27001:2013, multi-award-winning organisation, we are committed to deploying solutions for all sizes in dealing with cyber-attacks and the evolving threat landscape. Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR as a 100% Australian IP owned, managed and manufactured operation enables Australia to join an exclusive set of nations: the United States, China and Israel, who can export the Crystal Eye XDR level of cybersecurity technology in turn, providing Australia with true sovereign level data integrity and cybersecurity.
Melissa McGreevey
Red Piranha
+61 8 6365 0450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn