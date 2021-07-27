Deep Pharma Intelligence Announces New Release of Its Landmark Report on Artificial Intelligence in Pharma Industry
New report“AI for Drug Discovery,Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview Q2 2021” profiles 300 AI companies,100 corporations,and 880+investors
The current release aims to provide an overview of the industry landscape in adoption of different aspects of pharma R&D - includes insights about 300 AI companies, 100 corporations, 880+ investors”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence announces the new release of its landmark open-access analytical Report, 190 pages, and interactive analytics Dashboard: “AI for Drug Discovery, Biomarker Development and Advanced R&D Landscape Overview Q2 2021”. This resource delivers advanced market intelligence, interactive mindmaps, benchmarking for companies, investors and technologies, competitive and SWOT analysis using proprietary algorithmic workflow, and Big Data analytical Dashboard. The current release includes insights about 300 companies, 880+ investors, and 100 pharma corporations in the area of pharmaceutical and healthcare artificial intelligence (AI).
— Deep Pharma Intelligence
Based on the analysis of the key players and overall industry dynamics, our team identified a number of key trends and insights about the investment landscape, R&D collaborations, AI application use cases, and more. Some of the key takeaways include the following conclusions:
- The segment of pharmaceutical AI continues consolidation;
- Venture capital activity is growing with more money raised in the first half of 2021 compared to the whole of 2020;
- Big pharma and contract research organizations increasingly compete for AI partnerships and talent;
- The sector of pharmaceutical AI is maturing for a likely wave of IPOs and M&As in 2021-2022, especially with the rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs);
- Several leading AI drug discovery companies managed to demonstrate practical AI applicability for uncovering novel targets and rapidly delivering outstanding drug candidates at a fraction of the cost of a “classical” drug discovery process.
The report and the analytics dashboard are powerful points of reference when it comes to identifying strategic insights, new business and investment opportunities, competitor profiling, and other goals relevant to pharma and biotech decision-makers, Life Science investors, consulting companies, and regulatory agencies.
The 190-page open-access report and the underlying IT platform marks the 10th installment in a series of reports on the topic of the artificial Intelligence application in pharmaceutical research that the team has been producing since 2017. The central aim of this series of special case studies is to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape and try to predict what is coming next.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights into the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
