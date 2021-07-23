FINAL TENDER OFFER FOR REMAINING OUTSTANDING ASTRA LOGICS INC., STOCK
ASTRA LOGICS INC., FINAL TAKEOVER STEPS COMPLETED SEEKS REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS' STOCK AT AN OFFER PRICE OF $9.00 USD PER SHARE.HONG KONG, P.R.C, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astra Logics Inc. is finalizing its tender offer for all outstanding shares of Astra Logics Inc. Hong Kong Common Stock at a price of US$9.00 per share, in a cash buyout offer. The offer, which has been unanimously approved and recommended by Astra Logic’s Board of Directors is being made pursuant to the agreement between the Company and its agents.
The tender offer, which is currently scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight EST on Thursday, August 31st, 2021 (unless extended) is subject to the tender by Astra Logic’s shareholders and would represent the remainder of the outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis, as well as other customary conditions, coinciding with the dissolution of the company.
Astra Logics, Inc’s., technology has been highly praised and has become a leading technology in advanced drug delivery systems with Graphene Oxide being the key component. After extensive research and testing, the firm’s proprietary protocols have now completed initial phase clinical trials in Hong Kong. Ken Holland, Head of Corporate Affairs for Astra Logics said, “We have successfully reached our target milestone of initial clinical trials which has more than proven the effectiveness of our proprietary technologies, of which Graphene Oxide is at the core. This has ensured a profitable technology transfer with our purchaser. We believe we have done the very best for our shareholders and stakeholders of Astra Logics Inc. We appreciate everyone’s patience in this matter but your good faith and patience has reaped a well-deserved reward”
We are currently contacting all registered shareholders who are still holding outstanding stock. We have a select number of agents based in the United States that are entrusted with this task. They have been furnished with shareholder information so they will know exactly what shares are held and they have been contracted to also provide investor relations services for Astra Logics Inc. Which were previously the responsibility of Dan Petrie, Investor Relations Officer.
About Astra Logics, Inc.
Astra Logics, Inc. is an independent biotech firm based in Hong Kong with a focus on the research and development of Nano-particle, bio-therapeutic drug delivery systems for the treatment of cancerous tumors, in particular lung cancer. The firm’s core objective is to deliver highly innovative cancer therapies that currently have few, if any, effective treatment options.
ASTRA
LOGICS INC.
investor.relations@astralogics.com.hk