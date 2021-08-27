ASTRA LOGICS INC. REPORTS SUCCESSFUL UPTAKE OF FINAL TENDER OFFER AND CASH BUYOUT OFFER
ASTRA LOGICS INC. HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS' STOCK AT AN OFFER PRICE OF $9.00 USD PER SHARE.HONG KONG, P.R.C, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTRA LOGICS INC. REPORTS SUCCESSFUL UPTAKE OF FINAL TENDER OFFER AND CASH BUYOUT OFFER
ASTRA LOGICS INC. HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS' STOCK AT AN OFFER PRICE OF $9.00 USD PER SHARE.
However some shareholders have been concerned that they will fail to complete documentation by the deadline. Ken Holland, Head of Corporate Affairs for Astra Logics said, “We want to reassure all shareholders who have remaining outstanding documentation that they will be given a time extension to complete.
We also will make one final push to contact the last few remaining shareholders that we have not been able to contact. Not one single shareholder will be overlooked.
We will ensure as far as practicable that all shareholders receive their Cash Buyout Offer of $9.00 per share.”
The tender offer, which is currently scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight EST on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 (unless extended) is subject to the tender by Astra Logics shareholders and would represent the remainder of the outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis, as well as other customary conditions, coinciding with the dissolution of the company.
Astra Logics’ technology has been highly praised and has become a leading technology in advanced drug delivery systems with Graphene Oxide being the key component. After extensive research and testing, the firm’s proprietary protocols have now completed initial phase clinical trials in Hong Kong.
Ken Holland, Head of Corporate Affairs for Astra Logics said, “We have successfully reached our target milestone of initial clinical trials which has more than proven the effectiveness of our proprietary technologies, of which Graphene Oxide is at the core.
This has ensured a profitable technology transfer with our purchaser. We believe we have done the very best for our shareholders and stakeholders of Astra Logics Inc. We appreciate everyone’s patience in this matter but your good faith and patience has reaped a well-deserved reward”
We are currently contacting all registered shareholders who are still holding outstanding stock.
We have a select number of agents based in the United States that are entrusted with this task.
They have been furnished with shareholder information so they will know exactly what shares are held and they have been contracted to also provide investor relations services for Astra Logics Inc. Which were previously the responsibility of Dan Petrie, Investor Relations Officer.
About Astra Logics, Inc.
Astra Logics Inc. is an independent biotech firm based in Hong Kong with a focus on the research and development of Nano-particle, bio-therapeutic drug delivery systems for the treatment of cancerous tumors, in particular lung cancer. The firm’s core objective is to deliver highly innovative cancer therapies that currently have few, if any, effective treatment options.
Astra
Logics Inc.
investor.relations@astralogics.com.hk