New Sustainable Shopping Platform Bagboard Rewards You for Giving Back to People and the Planet

We're here to remind people that your small changes add up to something bigger. We're all already carrying reusable bags; so why not carry one that gives back to you and to the planet?" — Ashleigh Bishop, co-CEO and co-founder of Bagboard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People across London can now earn as they walk, to make shopping everyday sustainable products more affordable. All while contributing to ocean-plastic removal. This is all thanks to a simple reusable ‘smart bag’ by tech startup Bagboard, connected to its new sustainable marketplace app, which will roll out across the capital from today.

Bagboard helps people become more sustainable in their everyday choices. Each time someone carries a free, carbon-neutral, reusable, water-resistant, paper ‘smart bag’ and scans it within the Bagboard app, they are rewarded with points – or conscious coins (CCX) – that can be directly applied as money off sustainable brands, including plant-based meal service allplants, planet-friendly period care TOTM, ethical skincare UpCircle Beauty and canned water brand CanO Water, along with 32 other conscious brands at launch. 25% of which are female-founded, and 15% led by people of colour. What’s more, Bagboard additionally rewards people by removing ocean plastic on their behalf each time they reuse their smart bag, via a partnership with innovative NGO Plastic Bank.

Smart bags are more eco-friendly and cost-effective to produce than traditional canvas totes. Unlike single-use plastic alternatives, they’re biodegradable and can be recycled with no harmful waste.

From today, Bagboard smart bags are posted out completely free to Londoners after being requested via the Bagboard app and will be distributed from September via Bagboard’s network of 2000+ independent retailers across London, helping these retailers switch from the cheaper and more readily-available single-use plastic alternatives they currently rely on.

Ashleigh Bishop, co-CEO and co-founder of Bagboard comments: “We all want to make a positive change towards the future of our planet, but in today’s climate it can often feel like the individual changes we make as consumers are futile in the face of a problem so large-scale. We’re here to remind people that your small changes add up to something bigger. We’re all already carrying reusable bags; so why not carry one that gives back to you and to the planet?

How Bagboard works:

- Download the Bagboard app for free on Android or iOS and request a free Bagboard smart bag to be posted to you

- Link the Bagboard app to your smart bag by scanning the QR code on the side

- Reuse your bag around London (anywhere within the M25) – scanning it in the Bagboard app at the start and end of each use

- Earn reward points (conscious coins or CCX) to spend on eco-friendly brands featured in the in App marketplace

- With every use and reuse, Bagboard removes ocean plastic on your behalf via the Plastic Bank

The cost of bag production, conscious coins and environmental plastic waste removal is covered through advertising from sustainable brands. What’s more, for the first time, people are being personally rewarded for their role in promoting and interacting with advertising. Users are able to control their data and how much or how little they share.

“There was £25.3 billion spent on advertising in 2020 in the UK alone, and we, as the consumers of advertising, don’t benefit. And the planet certainly doesn’t either. We see a big opportunity to share the value of this advertising spend with consumers. By having people earn for carrying smart bags featuring advertising from sustainable brands, and by rewarding the brands that are doing good for people and the planet, by encouraging people to spend their money back with them, it's creating lasting change. We refer to it as a circular model powered by people,” says Bishop.

Any consumer wishing to be sent a free Bagboard smart bag can order one from the Bagboard App available via the iOS or Android app stores.



