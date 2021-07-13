Eco-conscious Luxury Clothing Brand Bibo Launches Capsule Summer Collection for Women Who Cycle and Walk

With Bibo, women can get to their destination in comfort and style, whether they're cycling or walking Bibo creates sustainable, ethical and stylish garments for a timeless capsule wardrobe, all made in Britain with the best Italian fabrics. The Bibo cycling and walking collection for women is both functional and elegant, serving in multiple ways

British brand designs an entirely recycled, biodegradable range of female sports & leisure wear using the most sustainable, technically advanced Italian fabrics

I became increasingly frustrated with the limited choice of clothing options for women who cycle, and decided to do something about it.” — Sylvia Anning, founder of Bibo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bibo, the British brand of eco-conscious luxury fashion apparel for active women, has just launched its Summer collection. The range is designed to be both functional and elegant, so customers can get to their destination in comfort and style, whether they're cycling or walking. Bibo’s new versatile Summer collection also empowers women to support the planet, by giving them the choice to choose garments with sustainability at the heart of their design. New pieces include the Rebecca Co-ord set, made of 100% organic linen, the Celine jacket and culottes set, which includes 50+ UV protection, and the Jasmine jumpsuit, made of 100% recycled materials for 100% performance.

Bibo was launched in London, UK, in 2021 by Sylvia Anning, a cycling enthusiast, after years of cycling to work and events and dealing with the hassle of carrying spare clothes and changing out of her cycling gear to look presentable.

“More women are cycling today, but cycle wear for women has not kept up with this trend” says Sylvia Anning, founder of Bibo. “I became increasingly frustrated with the limited choice of clothing options for women who cycle, and decided to do something about it.”

The Bibo cycling and walking collection for women is both functional and elegant, serving in multiple ways and leaving short-lived, fast fashion in the past. Bibo clothing helps active women reach their destination in style, with full confidence that they look fabulous - whether the destination is the office, a party or a bar.

Wickable, light and stretchy fabrics mean that customers can wear the same clothes throughout the day into the evening, without ever needing to change.

Bibo creates sustainable, ethical and stylish garments for a timeless capsule wardrobe, all made in Britain with the best Italian fabrics. The brand believes that although we can’t control everything in Nature, we can control our impact on it.

All Bibo fabrics are sourced from suppliers with a “zero” environmental impact policy. The brand works with world leaders in the production of advanced certified high performance stretch textiles, both sustainable and low impact, and meeting the Bluesign® criteria, as well as fully recycled and biodegradable fabrics from BioBack and Greensoul.

“This year, we decided to reduce our carbon footprint and to only use sustainable fabrics for all our products,” says Sylvia Anning. “It did slow down production, but we are really excited with what we have achieved, as our collections have been created with the finest sustainable fabrics we could source. At Bibo, we are proud to be part of a movement that is helping the planet become greener.”

Bibo follows the sustainable fashion guidelines set by the British Fashion Council, making each item as it is ordered and releasing only two collections a year, reducing excess stock and waste.

For more information about Bibo, or to view the new Summer collection, visit https://bibocycle.com/



About Bibo

Bibo is a London-based brand of eco-conscious luxury fashion apparel for active women, made from the most sustainable, technically advanced Italian fabrics. Founded by Sylvia Anning, a cycling enthusiast, in London, UK, in 2021, Bibo sources textiles from suppliers with a “zero” environmental impact policy, designing clothing that is both functional and elegant, and that helps women who cycle reach their destination in style - with the full confidence they look fabulous. Bibo offers a timeless capsule wardrobe made in the UK, that serves in multiple ways, from the office to the party, blurring the lines between smart and casual. For more information about Bibo, please visit https://bibocycle.com/



