Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,140 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks - Fatal Crash - Huntington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102730                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07-22-2021 / 0020 hrs.

STREET: Huntington Rd

TOWN: Richmond

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Yacavoni

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Huntington Rd in Richmond. When Troopers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The operator, Ryan Yacavoni was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling south on Huntington Rd when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. State Police were assisted by Williston PD, Richmond Fire, Bolton Fire, Williston Fire, Richmond Rescue and Williston Rescue.

 

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact SGT Anderson at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks - Fatal Crash - Huntington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.