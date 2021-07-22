Williston Barracks - Fatal Crash - Huntington
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102730
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-22-2021 / 0020 hrs.
STREET: Huntington Rd
TOWN: Richmond
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Yacavoni
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Huntington Rd in Richmond. When Troopers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The operator, Ryan Yacavoni was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling south on Huntington Rd when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. State Police were assisted by Williston PD, Richmond Fire, Bolton Fire, Williston Fire, Richmond Rescue and Williston Rescue.
This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact SGT Anderson at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111
