Williston Barracks - Fatal Crash - Huntington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-22-2021 / 0020 hrs.

STREET: Huntington Rd

TOWN: Richmond

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Yacavoni

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Huntington Rd in Richmond. When Troopers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The operator, Ryan Yacavoni was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling south on Huntington Rd when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. State Police were assisted by Williston PD, Richmond Fire, Bolton Fire, Williston Fire, Richmond Rescue and Williston Rescue.

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact SGT Anderson at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111