New book about “digitally-fluid landscapes” reveals insights into the future of enterprise business applications
A Step-by-Step Guide for C-suite folks to understand and get started on their enterprise business application digital transformation
It's an important read as we are heading into unsure economic and social times that are bound to impact how businesses should think on their feet.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology veteran and thought leader Chenthil Eswaran launched his new book - Navigating Through The Digitally-Fluid Landscape. The aim is to provide a practical guide for C-suite leaders to better understand the full enterprise business application journey. This is especially important in these times, considering the world is making an eager yet calculated effort to kick-start the post-pandemic era. Chenthil breaks down why future-ready enterprises should prioritize digital fluidity over digital transformation.
Whether you're a C-Suite representative or even an aspiring leader, this book is packed with insights to holistically understand how enterprise cloud applications work in an increasingly agile and resilient world. From the discovery to support, he covers the whole nine yards of the enterprise business application journey.
Chenthil Eswaran’s perspectives come from his 25+years' experience of having held managerial positions in enterprise business application consulting, software engineering. Currently, he is a senior leader at Aspire Systems – leading the go-to-market strategy, implementation, and support of critical business applications.
"Chenthil has uniquely brought out the rise of digital fluidity as an evolutionary mechanism that enterprises should adopt. It's an important read as we are heading into unsure economic and social times that are bound to impact how businesses should think on their feet,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, VP of Global Marketing - Aspire Systems.
"The book digs deep into Chenthil's experience of having successfully led several global projects to help the readers challenge the norms and bust the myths of business applications," he added.
Chenthil is also an advisor, a mentor, and a teacher. He has previously co-authored "A Practical CIO Guide for Modern Business Applications," an iBook on next-gen application sustenance and maintenance on the road to digital transformation.
For information about Chenthil Eswaran’s latest book “Navigating Through The Digitally-Fluid Landscape,” visit the Amazon store.
