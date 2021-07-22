LeadAngel Grows Customer Base by over 100% and New Feature Updates
Sunnyvale, Cali., July 22, 2021 — Experts in B2B lead, contact & account management solutions, announced the revenue has increased by over 100% in a year.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additionally, LeadAngel announced the release of its Summer 2021 feature upgrade. LeadAngel’s latest B2B revenue operations suite provides an end to end lead management, contact management and account management. Additionally, 3rd party integrations (with tools such as Marketo) are also available for Account Based Marketing.
Account-based sales and marketing initiatives continue to gain traction and wider industry acceptance. Companies across industry segments and sectors are embracing the new technology to power the account based selling and marketing.
Summer 21 Feature Releases
LeadAngel’s solution addresses lead (and or Contact/Account) management by matching leads against existing accounts, contacts, and opportunities in the CRM system. The Summer 21 Release includes the following new capabilities:
Virtual Accounts: Not all net new accounts are in your CRM, nor do they need to clutter your CRM’s account database unless they engage meaningfully. LeadAngel’s innovative virtual account helps manage leads from net new virtual accounts, and also provides insights into net new accounts acquired over a period of time.
Lead Processing: With the new lead processing option, you can choose not to assign all leads to owners or queue, rather identify who would be the future owner of the lead if the lead is scored high enough. This is particularly useful for highly personalized nurturing campaigns.
Capping and Leveling: When assigning leads to teams in a round robin way, you can now reward the high performing sales rep by assigning them more leads and also cap the total number of leads a sales rep can get with LeadAngel.
Workflow and Tasks: Apart from lead routing, you can now optionally create a task for the new lead owner, and/or trigger a salesforce workflow using salesforce process builder.
About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Santa Clara, CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionaries, and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products are integrated with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases.
