New Program Launches to Help Multifamily Decision Makers Find Trusted PropTech Vendors

We’re excited to leverage the Verified Vendor Program because it will allow us to spend less time sifting our way through sketchy PropTech solutions currently crowding the marketplace.”FORTH WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative NOI, Inc., today announces the release of its Verified Vendor Program. As the Multifamily Industry continues to adapt to the post COVID climate, the overwhelming demand for communities to identify and implement meaningful PropTech solutions has become a growing necessity.
The goal of the ‘Verified Vendor Program’ is to connect multifamily decision makers to a trusted network of property technology vendors that have successfully passed a required extensive vetting and verification process. Unlike many traditional vendor marketplaces or directories that lack any formal verification or proof-of-services, vendors interested in joining the program must be formally vetted by an industry expert to ensure they meet or exceed the established performance benchmarks for their niche.
“It is our belief that all multifamily organizations, regardless of size or unit count, should have access to PropTech solutions that have been vetted & verified by an industry expert to help them remain competitive in this post COVID climate.” said Taylor Wiederkehr, Innovative NOI’s Founder & CEO. “In addition, to ensure our clients receive the best price while also removing any conflict of interest between ourselves and the verified vendors, instead of the usual commission or incentive that a traditional marketplace would receive for connecting a vendor with a new client, we negotiated for vendors to pass our referral incentive back to the client as an additional discount and/or benefit. “
While the number of verified vendors participating in the program is expected to more than triple by the end of the year, over fifteen vendors spanning thirteen different PropTech niches have already successfully completed the vetting process and are live within the platform right now. Program subscribers currently have access to well-known vendors such as ADT, Google Fiber, and LeaseLock, as well as vendors they may not have discovered yet like Snappt, Fetch, VectorTravel, and OuterRealm VR.
“The knowledge & expertise we’ve gained over the past few months through our Innovative NOI subscription has been invaluable to the multifamily development side of our company,” says Austin Williams, Partner at DFW Custom Homes “We’re excited to leverage the Verified Vendor Program because it will allow us to spend less time sifting our way through sketchy PropTech solutions currently crowding the marketplace.”
Seasoned Industry Expertise On-Demand
Access Innovative NOI’s growing list of seasoned professionals includes a variety of industry expertise ranging from leading NMHC Top 50 Organizations to well accomplished PropTech Product & Business Development experts.
Save Time and Recover Revenue
Innovative NOI experts can help you recover lost revenue by drastically reducing the amount of time your team would traditionally spend during the research, selection, and implementation phases of PropTech adoption, so you can focus on more important things in your business.
100% Unbiased Recommendations
Innovate with confidence knowing that sales incentives and/or commissions are never accepted by Innovative NOI to ensure there is never a conflict of interest for your business.
About Innovative NOI, Inc.
Innovative NOI, Inc. was founded by Taylor Wiederkehr after serving as the former innovation leader at two of the ten largest multifamily managers in the country. Innovative NOI aims to leverage the Verified Vendor Program and their growing list of multifamily experts equipped with years of practical industry knowledge to help accelerate industry-wide technology adoption, and improve the overall success rate of technology implementations across the multifamily industry.
