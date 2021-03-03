Proven MDU Innovator Launches A.I. Driven Consulting Service to Accelerate Sluggish PropTech Adoption.
Announcing the launch of a unique PropTech consultation service for MDU Owners, Developers, and Managers, to accelerate industry-wide technology adoption.
The time savings alone justify the subscription cost, but the ability to quantify hidden costs/benefits and right-size the investment is where we see significant value.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative NOI, Inc., today announces the launch of a unique subscription-based PropTech consultation service for MDU Owners, Developers, and Managers, (ODMs) to help accelerate industry-wide technology adoption and improve the overall success rate of technology implementations across the MDU industry.
The affordable subscription service dubbed ‘On Call Innovation™’ leverages cutting-edge automation to connect subscribers with a growing list of PropTech experts on demand.
Organizations that do not possess the ability to research, analyze, pilot, and implement new technologies are finding it harder to remain competitive in today's modern landscape while also generating a profit. The growing number of PropTech companies and solutions on the market has left most ODMs confused or hesitant to move forward with any initiatives at all.
“By leveraging Innovative NOI we are able to deploy fit-for-purpose PropTech solutions quicker while minimizing our investment in researching the multitude of solutions available in the marketplace.” Says Chris Green, Managing Director at ResProp Management, an On Call Innovation™ pre-launch subscriber. “The time savings alone justify the subscription cost, but the ability to quantify hidden costs/benefits and right-size the investment is where we see significant value.”
Equipped with years of practical industry knowledge and the only A.I. in the industry that is proven to provide accurate community-specific impact reports outlining the ‘True Value’ of a potential PropTech adoption, On Call Innovation™ experts significantly reduce the time and money spent by subscribers during R&D by providing decision-makers with the clarity needed to confidently drive business growth and technological adoption.
According to an industry-wide technology benchmark published in Q4 of 2020, 57% of ODMs larger than 60K units employ full-time staff and/or have an internal innovation steering committee while only 14% of companies smaller than 10k units do.
“One of our most important goals is to ensure that the 78% of ODMs that consist of smaller and midsize portfolios remain competitive in their respective markets without having to waste time hiring and training a full-time innovation staff member or committing to a costly traditional consulting agreement.” Explained Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder, and CEO of Innovative NOI, Inc., “Uncertainty is the biggest roadblock for a lot of companies, and we aim to get our customers from the point of hesitation to the point of implementation without breaking the bank.”
Seasoned Industry Expertise:
The growing list of seasoned professionals includes a variety of industry expertise ranging from leading NMHC Top 50 Organizations to well accomplished PropTech Business Development experts.
100% Unbiased Recommendations:
No sales incentives or commission from the solutions recommended will ever be accepted to ensure there is never a conflict of interest when recommendations are made.
Save Time and Recover Revenue:
Seasoned industry experts drastically reduce the amount of time a team would traditionally spend during the research, selection, and implementation phases of PropTech adoption so lost revenue can be recovered and time can be reutilized and spent on more pressing matters.
About Innovative NOI, Inc.:
Innovative NOI, Inc. was founded by Taylor Wiederkehr, an accomplished MDU innovation leader, public speaker, & serial entrepreneur. Through his experience as the former innovation leader at two of the 10 largest MDU organizations in the country, and previously serving as a Member of the NMHC Innovation Committee and as the Vice-Chair of the RETA Emerging Technologies Committee, he and his team were nationally recognized for assembling a unique partnership between Alliance, Google, Nest, and Dwelo, driving the largest smart home technology adoption ever conceived in the multi-family industry before that time.
After identifying a serious need for further transparency surrounding the topic of PropTech adoption at scale, Innovative NOI, inc. aims to use its growing list of MDU experts equipped with years of practical industry knowledge and the revolutionary A.I., to help accelerate industry-wide technology adoption and improve the overall success rate of technology implementations across the MDU industry.
