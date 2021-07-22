InSpire Hosts Free Webinar on Key Performance Indicators for Cannabis Cultivators
Explore metrics that influence commercial cannabis cultivation productivity and success on July 29
Key performance indicators allow your cannabis business to benchmark performance, optimize processes and stay competitive in this constantly evolving marketplace.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, a leading HVACD products and services provider focused on controlled environmental systems for indoor horticulture, has announced another event in its free webinar series designed specifically for cannabis cultivators this month. “Measuring Success: Cannabis Cultivation Key Performance Indicators” will take place on Thursday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. PST.
— Jesse Porter, InSpire Transpiration Solutions
“Along with sales and income, there are several other key performance indicators that can help measure the success of a commercial grow room” said Jesse Porter, Cannabis Business Specialist at InSpire and one of the hosts of the webinar series. “Cultivation and curing, financial and efficiency-related factors can all allow your business to benchmark performance, optimize processes and stay competitive in this constantly evolving marketplace.”
Commercial cannabis cultivation facilities planning for the future must establish crucial baselines and metrics that influence productivity and financial performance. This webinar will explore the most important key performance indicators (KPIs) to consider in cannabis cultivation, how to measure these KPIs and how each KPI influences the bottom line. Registrants can expect to learn more about:
The most critical cannabis cultivation KPIs related to cultivation and curing, financial performance and efficiency
Methods to monitor, quantify and rank different KPIs to increase efficiency and advance competitive edge
The impact of different KPIs on business, financial and production goals
“Measuring Success” will be hosted by Jesse Porter and Anders Peterson, InSpire’s Cannabis Operations Specialist. Porter has spent his professional career operating and consulting on commercial cannabis cultivation facilities, is a previous Cannabis Cup winner and an avid genetics collector. Peterson is a business-minded cannabis scientist who has dedicated his career to better understanding and unleashing the potential of the cannabis genome.
To learn more or to register for the free webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wgVDzQ99R8-gDNXNa5TSyw.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides best in class heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) systems for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize plant biomass and phenotypic expression to strengthen financial performance and mitigate risk. Leading the way with more than 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire works with plant medicine and food system pioneers to optimize indoor environments with plant-centric commercial grow room HVACD products and data-driven cloud services to deliver consistent climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and plant physiology, InSpire partners with cannabis professionals to provide purpose-built solutions that significantly impact overall business profitability. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
