India Has Got Ample Scope in Mushroom Production & Processing
In the last few years, the trend of farmers has increased rapidly towards mushroom cultivation, mushroom cultivation can become a source of a better income.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mushroom cultivation has been practiced in the world for thousands of years, while the history of mushroom production in India is almost three decades old. India has been witnessing a steady increase in mushroom production for 10-12 years. At present, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana are the major mushroom growing states at the trade level.
While talking to media, Dr. Prakash Bhosale said ”Commercial mushroom cultivation in India has started recently and growing mushroom under controlled condition is of recent origin. Its popularity is increasing day by day and it has become a business that is export-oriented. Mushroom is an excellent source of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fibers, minerals, folic acid and is a good source of iron for anemic patients and is described as one of the best options to convert agro-wastes into quality proteins. Per capita consumption of mushrooms in India has increased from 25 g to 40 g in the last 10 years. However as per Indian estimates per capita consumption in India is about 90 g, which is very less compared to and China (1.16 kg). It is clear China is the biggest competitor, for mushrooms from India. There is no denying the fact that production of mushrooms, especially of the white button mushroom, in India, has gone up in the last few years but it has also exacerbated its marketing problems.”
Nowadays, farmers have an abundant scope to earn money and run a successful agri-business. It’s not necessary to start from something big but rather can go for small business and cultivation which gives you good yield as well as earning. From the past years, you will observe a wide range of changes in the field of agriculture along with the new innovative technology. So we are here to figure out the most profitable Agri-business to help you in earning a good amount of money through agriculture.
Farmers who wish to earn lakhs of rupees can adopt button Mushroom Cultivation. You would be surprised to know the fact that Button mushroom is the most demanding vegetable in India which is also regarded as the costly vegetables. The white button mushroom is sold as fresh mushroom or canned and made into soups, sauces, and other food products.
Button mushroom is a variety in the mushroom family that comes with plenty of minerals and vitamins. There is no need for much space for its cultivation. Currently, Button Mushrooms are sold in the retail market for up to Rs 300 per fort. So, you have a big chance of earning a lot of money by cultivating button mushrooms in this way easily. Collective efforts of a group of farmers can create the brand in mushrooms.
In order to promote mushroom cultivation, agricultural universities and other training institutions conduct training programs throughout the year to farmers on subjects such as mushroom cultivation method, mushroom seed production technology, master trainer training, mushroom production, and processing, etc. Unemployment can be eradicated. Women are being encouraged more for mushroom cultivation. Under this, the state government is also giving a 50 percent subsidy to the farmers of the state for the cost of mushroom cultivation.
