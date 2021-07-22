Japanese Beetle Population Exploding in PA
Treatments to kill Japanese Beetles are effective, but time sensitive. It's important that Homeowners call an ISA Certified Arborist when they first see signs of the insect.
Giroud Tree and Lawn explains how to spot Japanese Beetle damage on trees and shrubs and how homeowners can get rid of these destructive insects.HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese Beetles are pretty, but they are incredibly damaging to plants. Some trees and shrubs are attacked year after year, which can be very frustrating for homeowners. There are ways to fight back against this beetle.
Beautiful but Destructive
Their shells glimmer in the summer sun, but don’t be fooled by Japanese Beetles. They have a voracious appetite! Once they land on a property, the insects will chew through leaves in no time, leaving a wake of destruction on favorite plants.
Japanese Beetles emerge in swarms in June through July. Once they hit, these annoying and damaging pests will feast on plants through September.
Trees and Shrubs Japanese Beetles Attack
Japanese Beetles love to eat a variety of trees and shrubs. They have been known to attack more than 300 different types of trees, shrubs, and plants! The most common include:
Roses
Flowering Cherry
Flowering Crabapple
Linden
Birch
Homeowners can tell these insects have been chomping on plants because damaged leaf tissue takes on a skeletonized appearance. This is because the beetles feed between the leaf veins.
How to Control Japanese Beetles
If the leaves of a plant look “skeletonized”, look around for the shiny bugs. They usually don’t travel too far once they find a tasty tree.
Homeowners can use a solution of dish soap and water to knock down the beetle population, but this is a tedious process. Also, it is impossible to reach the high branches of any trees that may be infested.
It’s vital that homeowners have an ISA Certified Arborist inspect any trees and shrubs as soon as possible. Successful control depends on applying treatment when the Beetles are first spotted. An arborist can determine whether chemical control is needed to treat any trees and shrubs on a property.
To learn more about Japanese Beetles and the damage they cause to trees and shrubs, see Giroud Tree and Lawn’s informative Youtube video.
About Giroud Tree and Lawn
Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care, and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs, and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites, and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.
Jeanne Hafner
Giroud Tree & Lawn
+1 215-682-7704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
How to Control Japanese