Spotted Lanternfly Causes Property Damage and Attracts Stinging Wasps

Spotted Lanternfly Damage: Swarm of SLF adults feeds on a tree (left), Black, sooty mold at the base of a tree trunk (middle), Stinging wasp attracted to honeydew dripped onto a leaf by SLF (right). Giroud Plant Healthcare Manager, Rodney Stahl, Jr, performing a basal trunk spray to kill Spotted Lanternfly.

Giroud Tree and Lawn explains how Spotted Lanternfly cause problems for homeowners and how to get rid of these problem pests.

“We are fully prepared to combat the Spotted Lanternfly. The challenge is making the community aware of the problem.” — Matt Giroud, Director of Field Operations, Giroud Tree & Lawn.