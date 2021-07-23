Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Congratulates 9 Year Old Boy 'RyDog' for Landing Sweet Gig

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates sweet gigs for talented kids to have fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.

Congratulations to RyDog for landing the sweetest gig in LA, write pie reviews for Thanksgiving 2021!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good created 'Grateful for Pie,' a super sweet gig for talented kids to review LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving.

Recruiting for Good congratulates 9 year old boy, RyDog (his nickname) for landing our sweet gig.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For the next 3 months, RyDog will be tasting and reviewing; blackberry pie, cherry cream pie, and milk chocolate cream pie."

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored kid community gig; 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.' Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored kid community gig; 'Donuts Good for You.' Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'The Sweetest Gig.' Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com

In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig; 'We Dance for Good.' 50 New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring kid community gig; 'Grateful for Pie.' Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Recruiting for Good Congratulates 9 Year Old Boy 'RyDog' for Landing Sweet Gig

