Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #2, Criminal Threatening, DC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva/SGT Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 7/16/2021 at 2251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Ridge Road
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, DUI #2
ACCUSED: William Danforth
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Jaskia Tobin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2021 at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Pine Ridge Road in the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that the accused, William Danforth (55) of Pownal, VT had acted in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner towards Tobin, and made several threats to her. Additionally, Danforth was found to have operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Danforth was arrested for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and DUI #2 and later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 2, 2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421