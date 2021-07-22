Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #2, Criminal Threatening, DC

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B301976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva/SGT Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 7/16/2021 at 2251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Ridge Road

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, DUI #2

ACCUSED: William Danforth

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Jaskia Tobin

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2021 at approximately 2251 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Pine Ridge Road in the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that the accused, William Danforth (55) of Pownal, VT had acted in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner towards Tobin, and made several threats to her. Additionally, Danforth was found to have operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Danforth was arrested for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and DUI #2 and later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 2, 2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.