St. Albans // Stolen Vehicle UPDATE
***UPDATE***
This vehicle was located near Central Street in Sheldon. Investigation on who initially took the vehicle is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP.
VSP News Release- Initial Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2021 0700 and 0950
INCIDENT LOCATION: 522 Main St., Enosburg
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Penny Wright
AGE : 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14, 2021 at 0950 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a 2016 Blue Lincoln MKC that had been stolen from 552 Main St. in Enosburg. The vehicle was reportedly last seen in the area of Sand Hill Road, Horseshoe Circle Road and Enosburg Mountain Rd. at aproximately 1330 hours on 07/14/2021. This is still under investigation but anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.