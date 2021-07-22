Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Stolen Vehicle UPDATE

***UPDATE​***

This vehicle was located near Central Street in Sheldon. Investigation on who initially took the vehicle is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP. 

VSP News Release- Initial Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2021   0700 and 0950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 522 Main St., Enosburg

 

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                                

AGE:  Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Penny Wright

AGE :  78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 14, 2021 at 0950 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a 2016 Blue Lincoln MKC that had been stolen from 552 Main St. in Enosburg. The vehicle was reportedly last seen in the area of Sand Hill Road, Horseshoe Circle Road and Enosburg Mountain Rd. at aproximately 1330 hours  on 07/14/2021. This is still under investigation but anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.  

 

 

